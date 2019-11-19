Patriots activate Isaiah Wynn, place Gunner Olszewski on IR

The Patriots have placed rookie receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve and activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn from IR.

Olszewski, who has been dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries and hasn’t played in the last two games, is the converted cornerback who came out of nowhere (OK, Division 2 Bemidji State) and earned a roster spot during training camp. He was essentially the last player to make the team, since the Patriots actually told him they were cutting him before changing their minds at the last second while finalizing the 53-man roster.