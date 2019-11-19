It’s time for Gronk to stop playing the comeback card

Rob Gronkowski, left, and Camille Kostek arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Rob Gronkowski seems to be living his best life post-football. –Richard Shotwell
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
2:38 PM

Rob Gronkowski isn’t playing football. He’s playing us.

It’s hard to be annoyed with Gronk about anything. But this “Yo, bros, I’ve got a big announcement!’’ stuff,’ fully intended to tease that he might return to an offensively challenged football team that really could any version of him that he could muster at this point, is now in the red zone, deep in annoying territory.

It’s savvy marketing packaged as good fun, but it’s not especially fun on this end. It’s designed to make us pay attention in the hope that the big announcement is something like, oh, “I’ll be back with the Patriots next week LET’S GO PATS NATION,’’ or “BOOM, I’m coming back to the Pats,’’ or “My bro Tom needs me, I’LL BE BACK WITH THE PATS WOOOOOO.’’

Advertisement

Something like that, you know, with a returning-to-the-Pats theme. That’s the theme we’re looking for here.

Instead, Tuesday’s big announcement, which Gronk hyped the last couple of days as suckers like me wondered if he really was returning for real this time, is that he’ll be in Miami for Super Bowl LIV . . . to host his own beach party.

That’s it? A beach party? When there’s a seventh Lombardi Trophy to be won, presuming Tom Brady can stop stalking Antonio Brown’s Instagram feed long enough to finally build some chemistry with everyone else other than Julian Edelman and James White?

A beach party? This is the second-most disappointing news in Patriots history regarding something that happened on a beach. Robert Edwards blowing out his knee in a beach football game at the end of the ’98 season remains in the top spot.

All right, consider this the requisite acknowledgment of his party that plays completely into his and his team’s annoyingly savvy way of marketing all of this.

The “Gronk Beach’’ festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, on Miami Beach will combine a party with a music festival along with food and drinks.

Gronkowski, who I suppose is not as guileless as we once thought, won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and says no one knows Super Bowl weekend like him.

Advertisement

“I mean, you can’t ask for any other situation that’s better than that,’’ said Gronk. “Bring some wildness, some fun, to bring a music festival to Miami and not just on top of Miami, at the Super Bowl. It’s really never been done like that before.’’

I feel like he watched one of the documentaries on the disastrous Fyre Festival and thought, “Bro, I could do that better. Get me Flo Rida, stat.’’

Oh, all right, I’m sure Gronk’s party will be a blast, and at 30 years old, the game-show host/Fox NFL broadcaster/CBD oil pitchman seems to be living his best life post-football. Heaven knows he deserves that after all the brutal injuries he endured as the most dominant all-around tight end the NFL has ever seen. A happy Gronk is a good thing. The affable goof deserves it.

Buy Tickets

But it’s time for him to stop playing the comeback card, and in that small way, playing us. There have been moments of clarity and candor about how he really feels along the way – most notably when a caller asked him for a yes or no answer about a comeback during an appearance on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show in October.

“I’ll give an answer,’’ Gronkowski said. “When I retired, I retired for a reason: because I needed to step away. So it would be a no. There it is.’’

Except there it wasn’t. That wasn’t the end of him teasing a comeback, of leaving a bread crumb or two here and there that it might just be possible.

Heck, he’s still doing it. Just Sunday night, after the Patriots’ hard-fought 17-10 win over the Eagles that put Brady in a sullen postgame mood, Gronkowski shared an old Brady post on Facebook.

Advertisement

In the clip, Brady references the movie Anchorman, hollering into a conch shell to send a message to his receiving corps to “assemble.’’ Wrote Gronk Sunday on the recycled clip: “Tom, do you think this still works?’’

Gronk even teased playing again in his video announcing the beach part on Tuesday. In the video, Gronkowski is sitting in his bathrobe on a couch when another version of Gronk – wearing a tank top and a bathing suit and holding a drink in each hand — appears to his left and suggests throwing a party.

Just then, another Gronk — yes, a third Gronk; stay with us — appears to his right in full football gear. That Gronk says, “Bro, you have so much left in the tank. We need you back on the field this season, fighting for another ring!’’

Drink-in-each-hand Gronk wins the conversation, which was very reminiscent of Frost/Nixon. But football-gear Gronk has the last word.

“OK, OK. Maybe we call an audible,’’ he says, before looking at the camera, ‘but just for this year.’’

In other words: We’re going to be doing this comeback tease next season, too, only for the next big announcement to be that he’s becoming the new Sham-Wow spokesman or something.

We knew the odds were slim of him coming back this year. He’s happy, he’s busy, and he’s lost so much weight he’s now built like Jimmy Graham. If you can’t root for Gronk’s happiness after all he gave the Patriots and the scars he carries from those nine seasons, I don’t want to know what you do root for.

But it would help if he’d stop throwing these glimmers of hope at Patriots fans that are nothing more than marketing strategies. It’s been almost underplayed how much the Patriots miss him, in part because he slowed down last year and was downright rickety at times, and in part because they miss so many other players who are still actually on the roster.

Out of curiosity, I would have loved to have seen what this lighter-weight version of Gronk would have been on the field. A 6-foot-6-inch deep threat? At the least, he could have been the red zone target Brady so desperately needs. He’s got a lot of jobs now, but it’s impossible not to miss watching him work his magic in his first job.

Of course, as of Tuesday, there are 11 days remaining for players to be added to a roster and eligible for the postseason. He probably has one more comeback tease left in him before the deadline.

But all we know for sure right now is that he’s going to be in Miami in February, and the Patriots’ quest to get there too is much harder without him.

TOPICS: Patriots
Philadelphia, PA 11-17-19: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured after an incomplete pass. The New England Patriots visited the Philadelphia Eagles for a regular season NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Tom Brady is no longer playing like an elite quarterback November 19, 2019 | 2:38 PM
High School Sports
When are the 2019 high school Super Bowls? November 19, 2019 | 12:06 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Patriots
Antonio Brown apologized to Robert Kraft, Patriots organization in Instagram post November 19, 2019 | 12:01 PM
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a first down in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Patriots
NFL playoff picture: Could the Ravens overtake the Patriots for the top spot in the AFC? November 19, 2019 | 11:24 AM
Edward A. LeLacheur Park
RED SOX
There's no reason to trust MLB in its Spinners-killing minor-league proposal November 19, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' win over the Eagles.
Patriots
Tom Brady responded to criticism of the Patriots' offense November 19, 2019 | 9:35 AM
New England Patriots' Tom Brady speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
commentary
The Patriots keep winning. So why is Tom Brady so upset? November 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
In Boston, Ja’Whaun Bentley-Carsen Edwards bond just gets stronger November 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski will be in Miami for the Super Bowl. He just won't be playing in it. November 19, 2019 | 3:04 AM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City November 19, 2019 | 1:33 AM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 19, Celtics beat Suns 99-85 November 19, 2019 | 12:26 AM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Jerry York is welcomed to the Hockey Hall of Fame by Lanny McDonald prior to the Legends Classic game at Scotiabank Arena on November 17, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
College Sports
Boston College coach Jerry York formally inducted in Hockey Hall of Fame November 19, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) lies on the court after being injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Phoenix. Smart left the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Celtics
Marcus Smart suffers right ankle injury November 18, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Patriots
How do the 2019 Patriots stack up against the best defenses in recent NFL history? November 18, 2019 | 8:25 PM
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 12: Walter McCarty the head coach of the Evansville Aces gives instructions to his team in the 67-64 win over the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on November 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
College Basketball
6 things we learned about Walter McCarty from SB Nation's recent profile November 18, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Former teammates Aron Baynes (left) and Jaylen Brown (right) surround the Spurs Pau Gasol under the basket during first half action against the Spurs.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown is looking forward to seeing ex-teammate Aron Baynes November 18, 2019 | 6:18 PM
This 2019 photo provided by William Parmeter shows Fort Myers Miracle minor league baseball player Ryan Costello. Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his New Zealand hotel room Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, days after joining a team in the Australian Baseball League The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, the Auckland Tuatara said. No cause was given. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Costello played minor league baseball for the Clinton Lumberjacks and later for the Fort Myers Miracle during their 2018 championship run. (William Parmeter via AP)
Ryan Costello
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, a Conn. native, found dead in New Zealand hotel November 18, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Patriots
Here's the latest on Isaiah Wynn November 18, 2019 | 2:03 PM
BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Rex Ryan of the Buffalo Bills watches his team warm up before the game against the New England Patriots at New Era Field on October 30, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Patriots
Rex Ryan discussed Tom Brady and the Patriots' offensive issues November 18, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Red Sox
Derek Jeter and Josh Beckett among 18 newcomers on Hall of Fame ballot November 18, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should we be concerned with Alex Cora’s alleged role in Astros’ scandal? November 18, 2019 | 12:04 PM
chad finn
17 thoughts on the Patriots’ win over the Eagles November 18, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Tom Brady after the Patriots-Eagles game on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady acknowledged the strength of the 2019 Patriots isn't the offense November 18, 2019 | 10:13 AM
Bill Belichick during Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Patriots
Bill Belichick might have made a 'fun' reference to Lane Johnson November 18, 2019 | 9:57 AM
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens breaks up a pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans during the first half in the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
NFL
NFL criticized for not overturning a pass interference no-call in Texans-Ravens November 18, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Is this the year Ned Martin is honored with the Ford C. Frick Award? November 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Ranking the top prospects in the Red Sox farm system November 18, 2019 | 12:00 AM
College Sports
BU hockey coach Albie O’Connell suspended one game November 18, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Media
Ron MacLean addresses Don Cherry's firing on 'Hockey Night in Canada' November 17, 2019 | 11:01 PM
Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots walks to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore said he knew the Patriots' defense would shut down Zach Ertz November 17, 2019 | 10:42 PM