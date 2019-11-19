Rob Gronkowski will be in Miami for the Super Bowl. He just won’t be playing in it.

"I'm going to be debuting my very own music festival."

Rob Gronkowski. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP,
3:04 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Rob Gronkowski will be in Miami for the Super Bowl. The former Patriots tight end won’t be preparing for kickoff with Tom Brady and the rest of his old New England teammates.

Instead, the man who retired from the Patriots and the NFL in March will be hosting his first Super Bowl party.

And he’s doing it Gronk style.

The three-time Super Bowl champ is hosting the “GRONK BEACH” festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, on Miami Beach in an event featuring Gronkowski’s favorites and combining a party with a music festival along with food and drinks. Gronkowski says it’s because nobody really knows Super Bowl weekend like he does.

Advertisement

“I may not be playing the game this year, but I will still be going to Miami and I’m going to be debuting my very own music festival and its Gronk Beach,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, you can’t ask for any other situation that better than that. Bring some wildness, some fun, to bring a music festival to Miami and not just on top of Miami, at the Super Bowl. It’s really never been done like that before.”

Gronkowski is teaming up with sponsor Monster Energy with performers including Rick Ross, Flo Rida, DJ Carnage, Kaskade, Diplo and 3LAU.

“Whoever is going to be playing that game, who isn’t going to want to be at the party?” Gronkowski said. “So that might be the game. The game might be facing off behind the stage that weekend.”

Patriots’ fans have held out hope that the fun-loving, ball-spiking tight end would change his mind and rejoin New England ever since Gronkowski announced his retirement in March after nine seasons just shy of his 30th birthday. Gronkowski says they can console themselves by taking advantage of the chance to finally party with Gronk.

“So many people to tell you the truth throughout my career always (told) me, ‘Oh I want a party with Gronk! I want to party with Gronk!’” So this opportunity to do it,” Gronkowski said.

Advertisement

Gronk Beach will be set at the North Beach Bandshell between 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday at www.GronkBeach.com starting at $149.99 for an event that will include a luau theme with fire twirlers and hula dancers. Gronkowski says he expects tickets to go quickly for an event that won’t feature only his name.

“It’s, we’ll be partying with everyone,” Gronkowski said. “We’ll be partying on stage, we’ll be high-fiving everyone. We’ll be interacting with the crowd. It’s just going to be a great overall fun themed party where it just brings entertainment and joy to people’s lives.”

TOPICS: Patriots Sports Rob Gronkowski
New England Patriots' Tom Brady speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
commentary
The Patriots keep winning. So why is Tom Brady so upset? November 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
In Boston, Ja’Whaun Bentley-Carsen Edwards bond just gets stronger November 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City November 19, 2019 | 1:33 AM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 19, Celtics beat Suns 99-85 November 19, 2019 | 12:26 AM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) lies on the court after being injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Phoenix. Smart left the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Celtics
Marcus Smart suffers right ankle injury November 18, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Patriots
How do the 2019 Patriots stack up against the best defenses in recent NFL history? November 18, 2019 | 8:25 PM
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 12: Walter McCarty the head coach of the Evansville Aces gives instructions to his team in the 67-64 win over the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on November 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
College Basketball
6 things we learned about Walter McCarty from SB Nation's recent profile November 18, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Former teammates Aron Baynes (left) and Jaylen Brown (right) surround the Spurs Pau Gasol under the basket during first half action against the Spurs.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown is looking forward to seeing ex-teammate Aron Baynes November 18, 2019 | 6:18 PM
This 2019 photo provided by William Parmeter shows Fort Myers Miracle minor league baseball player Ryan Costello. Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his New Zealand hotel room Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, days after joining a team in the Australian Baseball League The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, the Auckland Tuatara said. No cause was given. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Costello played minor league baseball for the Clinton Lumberjacks and later for the Fort Myers Miracle during their 2018 championship run. (William Parmeter via AP)
Ryan Costello
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, a Conn. native, found dead in New Zealand hotel November 18, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Patriots
Here's the latest on Isaiah Wynn November 18, 2019 | 2:03 PM
BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Rex Ryan of the Buffalo Bills watches his team warm up before the game against the New England Patriots at New Era Field on October 30, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Patriots
Rex Ryan discussed Tom Brady and the Patriots' offensive issues November 18, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Red Sox
Derek Jeter and Josh Beckett among 18 newcomers on Hall of Fame ballot November 18, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should we be concerned with Alex Cora’s alleged role in Astros’ scandal? November 18, 2019 | 12:04 PM
chad finn
17 thoughts on the Patriots’ win over the Eagles November 18, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Tom Brady after the Patriots-Eagles game on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady acknowledged the strength of the 2019 Patriots isn't the offense November 18, 2019 | 10:13 AM
Bill Belichick during Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Patriots
Bill Belichick might have made a 'fun' reference to Lane Johnson November 18, 2019 | 9:57 AM
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens breaks up a pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans during the first half in the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
NFL
NFL criticized for not overturning a pass interference no-call in Texans-Ravens November 18, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Is this the year Ned Martin is honored with the Ford C. Frick Award? November 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Ranking the top prospects in the Red Sox farm system November 18, 2019 | 12:00 AM
College Sports
BU hockey coach Albie O’Connell suspended one game November 18, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Media
Ron MacLean addresses Don Cherry's firing on 'Hockey Night in Canada' November 17, 2019 | 11:01 PM
Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots walks to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore said he knew the Patriots' defense would shut down Zach Ertz November 17, 2019 | 10:42 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 17: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is sacked and fumbles the ball against Danny Shelton #71 of the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Doug Pederson, Carson Wentz had to say after losing to the Patriots November 17, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Tom Brady after the Patriots-Eagles game on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady voiced his frustrations with the Patriots' offense November 17, 2019 | 10:04 PM
Julian Edelman celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
QB Edelman
Bill Belichick joked about Julian Edelman's touchdown pass November 17, 2019 | 9:32 PM
Patriots defenders (left to right) Ja'Whaun Bentley, Stephon Gilmore, and Terrence Brooks combine to bring down Eagles WR Nelson Agholor (13) after a short second-half reception.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 17-10 win over the Eagles November 17, 2019 | 9:16 PM
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) throws a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Patriots
Julian Edelman throws lone TD pass in Patriots' 17-10 win over Eagles November 17, 2019 | 8:16 PM
Dallas Goedert and Jonathan Jones fight for the ball in the end zone during the Patriots-Eagles matchup.
Patriots
Why officials overturned Jonathan Jones's end zone interception November 17, 2019 | 8:04 PM
Celtics
Kings snap Celtics' 10-game win streak November 17, 2019 | 8:02 PM
RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick exits the stadium following his NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
NFL
The NFL’s tug of war with Colin Kaepernick didn’t resolve anything November 17, 2019 | 7:56 PM