Morning sports update: Tom Brady responded to criticism of the Patriots’ offense

The Celtics got back into the win column on Monday night in Phoenix, with a 99-85 victory over the Suns. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 26 points.

And the Chiefs defeated the Chargers in Mexico City, 24-17. Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers threw four interceptions.

The Bruins are back in action tonight in New Jersey against the Devils (7 p.m.)

Tom Brady’s response to the skeptics: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been frustrated with the lack of offensive production, and openly admitted that the defense and special teams are the “strengths” of the team currently.

But when asked during his Monday night interview with Westwood One’s Jim Gray about what he thinks of those people — fans and media — who doubt the team, Brady had a response.

“Look, everyone thinks they analyze every game and they know everything that’s going on,” Brady began. “We talk about ignoring the noise, and there’s a lot of noise. When you play great, you’re the best team in the world. When you play bad, you’re the worst team in the world, you can’t beat anyone. That’s just riding the roller coaster of emotions.

“We have a lot of good players on our team, and we’re trying to excel,” Brady continued. “We’re trying to play at a very high level, and I don’t think we’ve reached our potential yet, and I’ll be excited when we do. We’ve had a lot of things happen over the course of the year, as every team has, dealing with some different players and getting familiar with some different things. That’s just the challenge of the NFL season.”

Given Brady’s comments about other parts of the team playing at a higher level than the offense, Gray asked Brady if he would feel alright about being a “game manager” quarterback.

“I’d like to see us reach our potential as an offense,” Brady responded. “And like I said, I don’t think we’ve gotten there yet. We’re only 10 games into the year, we’ve got a lot of football to play, and that’s what we’re working toward. I don’t think any team is really a finished product.”

Despite his obvious frustration with the offense, Brady had an optimistic outlook of the team’s status in November with the latter part of the season approaching.

“As critical as we can be of our team at times, we’re still in a good position,” said Brady. “We’re 9-1, and that’s a good place to be this time of year. It’s not perfect, it’s not as bad as the worst teams in the league, but we have an opportunity ahead of us that we’re going to try and take advantage of. I’m going to try and play the best I possibly can. I’m going to try to motivate my teammates as best as I possibly can, and we’re going to go out there and try to put our best performance on the field Sunday against Dallas.”

The Patriots face the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Trivia: The Patriots clinched a 19th consecutive winning season on Sunday, the second-longest streak in NFL history. What team had a longer streak?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: During the course of the streak, this team had four different quarterbacks start a conference championship game.

After defeating the Eagles on Sunday, Bill Belichick unleashed “Victory Monday” and the Patriots erupted:

How do we feel about our first Victory Monday? Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/6JgSlG9vlh — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 19, 2019

David Pastrnak reacting to the return of David Krejci:

From Sunday night during the Celtic-Kings game:

On this day: In 1989, the U.S. men’s national soccer team defeated Trinidad & Tobago 1-0 on Paul Caligiuri’s wonder-strike to advance to the 1990 World Cup. It was the first time the U.S men’s team had qualified for the tournament since 1950.

And in 2005, Barcelona destroyed rival Real Madrid 3-0 in Madrid, with Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho receiving a rare standing ovation from the opposing fans for his excellence. The game also marked the “Classico” debut of an 18-year-old of note: Lionel Messi.

📅 ON THIS DAY | November 19, 2005@10Ronaldinho scored twice in our 3-0 #ElClásico win at the Santiago Bernabéu — including this goal. So astonishing was Ronnie's performance that day, that he received a standing ovation from the Real Madrid fans. Unforgettable! 🤙🤙! pic.twitter.com/xjP57Lw6Ge — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 19, 2019

Daily highlight: Kemba Walker smoothly negotiated his way to the basket for a layup as time expired in the second quarter.

Trivia answer: The Cowboys, 20 straight winnings seasons (1966-1985).