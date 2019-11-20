Morning sports update: Jerry Jones still thinks about the time Bill Belichick told him ‘don’t forget about me’ in 1996

"You never know where you can find a great coach. You can find them in a ski checkout line sometimes."

Bill Belichick at Foxborough in November, 2019.
Bill Belichick at Foxborough in November, 2019. –Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
The Bruins beat the Devils on Tuesday, 5-1. Matt Grzelcyk scored two goals as Boston notched its eighth win against New Jersey in nine meetings.

On Thursday, the Bruins will be back at TD Garden against the Sabres at 7 p.m.

Tonight, the Celtics are in Los Angeles to play the Clippers at 10 p.m.

Jerry Jones recalled an interaction with Bill Belichick at a ski area: In early 1996, Bill Belichick was dealing with the aftermath of being fired from his first job as a head coach in the NFL. The now-legendary Patriots coach had led the Browns for five seasons (totaling a 36-44 record), but was let go after the team had moved to Baltimore (eventually becoming the Ravens).

That winter, Belichick was unemployed and looking for work. It’s a strange concept for football fans in 2019 to picture.

The Cowboys, by contrast, were at the height of the team’s dynasty during the 1990s. Dallas had just defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, 27-17. It was the Cowboys’ third Super Bowl win in four seasons.

While at a ski area during the offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he ran into Belichick, who reminded him that he was available to work. The anecdote was recently relayed by Cowboys reporter Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I can coach,” Jones says Belichick told him. “If you ever get an opportunity, don’t forget about me.”

“I’ve thought about that many times,” Jones told Machota. “You never know where you can find a great coach. You can find them in a ski checkout line sometimes.”

Of course, the Cowboys — coming off of a championship — weren’t looking for a head coach or a a defensive coordinator. Belichick eventually landed in New England as the defensive coordinator for then-Patriots coach Bill Parcells.

But Dallas made two head coaching changes between 1998 and 2000, a time in which Belichick was not a head coach. Eventually, after a protracted dispute with the Jets, Belichick ended up back in New England as the team’s head coach in early 2000.

Since that time, Dallas has had four coaches (including Parcells), and hasn’t made it past the divisional playoff round. Belichick has won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

The two teams meet on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

Trivia: Speaking of Jerry Jones, what two Cowboys coaches have won both a college football national championship as well as a Super Bowl?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: They were consecutive Cowboys coaches.

