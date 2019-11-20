Patriots punter Jake Bailey wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that Patriots rookie punter Jake Bailey was given the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Against the Eagles, Bailey had eight punts totaling 381 yards, an average of 47.6 yards per punt. He also had an outstanding six punts that pinned the Eagles inside their own 20-yard line.

Receiving the award in the NFC was Falcons punt-returner Kenjon Barner, who returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown in their 29-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

This is actually Bailey’s second Player of the Week award — he also won the award after his Week 3 performance over the New York Jets.

Bailey is currently playing in his rookie season after being drafted in the 5th round of the NFL Draft out of Stanford. He came into training camp and displaced Ryan Allen, the Patriots’ punter for the previous six seasons.

This week, Bailey and the Patriots will take on the 6-4 Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.