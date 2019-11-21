Mohamed Sanu could reportedly miss a ‘couple of weeks’ due to ankle injury

As the Patriots prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, it’s possible that wide receiver Mohamed Sanu will not be a part of the game plan.

According to NBC Boston’s Tom Curran, Sanu could reportedly miss a “couple of weeks” due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Eagles. That’s not welcomed news for the Patriots, given the team’s offensive struggles and the fact that Sanu has been a beneficial addition to the offense since being traded to New England in October.

“Last week, after he had the punt return where it appeared he might have twisted up his leg, probably led to what I’m hearing might be a high ankle sprain that could keep him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks unless it has drastic improvement,” said Curran.

🏈@tomecurran shares that he's hearing Mohamed Sanu could have a high-ankle sprain that could keep him sidelined for a couple of weeks pic.twitter.com/FUa6SDFLd8 — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) November 21, 2019

Sanu, who has 108 yards receiving and has one touchdown in three games, is currently listed on the injury report. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, he was present at practice on Thursday but did not participate.

WRs Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are present for the media-access portion of practice today. Sanu did not go through the position-specific warmup, while Dorsett did. pic.twitter.com/2Ntnot2wTn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 21, 2019