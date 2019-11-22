Bill Belichick named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team

Belichick is one of 10 coaches selected for the team.

Bill Belichick was one of the 10 coaches selected for the NFL 100 All-Time Team.
Bill Belichick was one of the 10 coaches selected for the NFL 100 All-Time Team. –2017 file/jim davis
November 22, 2019

Bill Belichick continues to add accolades to an already historic résumé.

The Patriots head coach was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team on Friday.

“It’s an incredible honor. It’s incredibly flattering,” Belichick said in an NFL Network program revealing some of the members that were selected for the team. “We all know this is the ultimate team sport, and I’ve had the great fortune to coach so many great players and have so many great coaches and scouts.

“It’s really an honor to all the people that I’ve worked with and have been able to coach.”

Belichick joins Paul Brown as the other coach that has so far been selected to the team. A total of 10 coaches that will eventually be named.

“Those coaches were all my idols, they were all the ones I looked up to,” Belichick said of Brown and the coaches that have yet to be named to the team.

Belichick has won six Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots plus another two as the defensive coordinator with the New York Giants. He also has the third-most wins for a head coach in NFL history (270), placing him behind Don Shula and George Halas.

