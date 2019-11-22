Bill Belichick referenced a Ouija Board when asked about injured receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett

Bill Belichick will not be using a Ouija Board to determine the status of injured wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett.

Yes, you read that right.

When asked by reporters during Friday’s press conference if he had a sense of Sanu and Dorsett’s chances of playing in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots coach gave this response.

“I have a sense, yeah,” Belichick said.

“We’ll share it when the injury report comes out after practice,” Belichick continued. “We’ll make sure you get a copy. No point in guessing on them. Might as well go out in practice and see what they can do then make an accurate report. Not going to sit here and try to Ouija Board it here this morning and tell you how a guy is going to feel before he’s gone out there and done anything. That wouldn’t be responsible on my part.”

Advertisement

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, both Sanu (ankle) and Dorsett (concussion) were present at practice Friday morning.

Hi Mark. Here is a look at Mohamed Sanu (14) and a little Phillip Dorsett (13). pic.twitter.com/y1VDWqtNGA — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 22, 2019

The Patriots and Cowboys will kick off their Week 12 matchup at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday in Foxborough.

Is Tom Brady right to be upset?