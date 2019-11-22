Here’s what the Cowboys are saying about playing the Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys had nothing but praise and respect for the Patriots ahead of Sunday afternoon’s showdown.

From head coach Jason Garrett to former Patriot Michael Bennett, the phrases “greatest of all time,” “fantastic,” and “they don’t make mistakes,” were said frequently.

Here are some noteworthy comments from the Cowboys regarding the Patriots, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick.

Head coach Jason Garrett

In a conference call Wednesday, Garrett praised nearly every aspect of the Patriots organization. He began with high remarks about the Patriots defense, which heads into Sunday’s game allowing the fewest yards and points per game in the NFL.

“They’re fantastic on their front, they’re fantastic at the linebacker level, on the back-end, and teams are having a hard time moving the ball,” Garrett said. “Teams are having a hard time in situational football, third down, red zone. They’re having a hard time scoring points.

“Obviously, the stat that jumps out to everybody is the takeaways. They’ve been incredible taking the ball away all year long and making impactful plays for their team, but obviously have got a lot of really good players. They’re really well-coached and they’ve been fantastic, really for a long, long time and have been really good this year, as well.”

Garrett was asked about the recent, uncharacteristic struggles of the Patriots offense, but he downplayed them and said Brady may be the greatest player in NFL history.

“They’re just really, really good, and they’ve been really, really good for – what’s it, 20 years now? So, they’re fantastic. Obviously, their quarterback, you can make an argument that he’s the best player that ever walked. What he’s done throughout his career, the productivity, his ability to win with a lot of different teams and lot of different guys in a lot of different ways.

“He’s just been remarkable, and they’re a really good offensive line, they have good tight ends and good receivers, the runners. Everybody’s involved. They challenge you in so many different ways. They can run it, they can throw it. They make little plays, they make big plays. They just challenge you every time the ball is snapped, and it’s been that way for a long, long time.”

Garret also took notice of recently activated Isaiah Wynn, the Patriots left tackle who will look to protect Brady against a talented Cowboys defensive front.

“Yeah, obviously, a really good player,” Garrett said. “Everybody liked him coming out of school, and they took him in the first round for a reason, because he’s a talented guy and you can see that when you watch his tape, both at the college level and then when you see the snaps he’s played in the NFL. He’s big, he’s athletic, he plays the game with a competitive spirit, and he’s a good player. He’s going to be a good player for a long time.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott

Currently in his fourth NFL season, Prescott will square off against Brady for the first time in his career on Sunday.

Prescott, who leads the NFL in passing yards per game and yards per attempt, called Brady the “GOAT.” However, he said he’s not focused on the specific matchup between he and Brady.

“People say he’s the GOAT, he’s the GOAT. He is,” Prescott said. “I don’t think it’s comparable the things he’s done. But for me, it’s about going in and focusing on my game plan. There will be a time or two before or after the game to maybe say what’s up, but that’s not my focus. I’m not worried about me vs. him type of deal. It’s me vs. this defense, him vs. our defense. An exciting game.”

"He's the 🐐" Dak shares his thoughts on Tom Brady's ability to play for 20 years in the NFL, as well as his excitement level to play against him Sunday. #DALvsNE — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 21, 2019

Defensive end Michael Bennett

The former Patriot will make his return to Foxborough after the team traded him to Dallas on Oct. 26. Bennett said he had no hard feelings toward the Patriots, offering high praise of the organization. He even called Belichick a “savant.”

Advertisement

“It’s never personal in the NFL, It’s always business,” Bennett said.

“I think it’s just important to [play] great disciplined football against a great team like this,” Bennett said. “It’s not a lot of teams that can beat you with the way they execute every single play, and I think the Patriots are one of those teams where they execute every single play, every single possession, every single goal, everything. They’re just a really good team, really great organization when it comes down to preparing for teams. Just playing great disciplined football is the best way to compete in the NFL.”

Tight end Jason Witten

Fresh out of the Monday Night Football booth, the recently un-retired Witten called Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots a measuring-stick game, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“There are defining games that happen. You look at last year’s season … and you beat a good New Orleans team,” Witten said. “This is one of those games. There’s still a lot of games out there, so I don’t think it’s make or break. But at the same time, to be able to go on the road and play against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick and their team — they’re 9-1 like they are. A great opportunity for us.”

Witten also discussed the margin of error playing the Patriots, before proclaiming Belichick as the greatest coach in NFL history.

“They’re going to pounce on any mistake you make,” Witten said. “They’re prepared. They’re fundamentally sound. Their in-game adjustments are just at a higher level than anybody else in the league. [Belichick has] done it at that level for so long. And specifically as an offense going [against] him, I think his defense right now, when I watch them on tape, if it’s not the best defense he’s ever had, it’s got to be up there in the top. It’s a big challenge for us. So much respect for him. Greatest coach to ever coach in the NFL.”

Running back Ezekiel Elliott

The star back has struggled as of late, rushing for under 50 yards in each of the last two games. Elliott will look to get back on track against the Patriots 10th-ranked run defense which allows 97 yards per game.

“They give you some different looks,” Elliott said about the Patriots defense to DallasCowboys.com. “They’re a very good team, they’re very sound, they’re always in their gap, and they don’t make mistakes.”

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch

It’s a shame for Vander Esch that he was ruled out with a neck injury for Sunday’s game. Earlier in the week, the second-year pro showed appreciation of his upcoming matchup with Brady.

“I’ve been looking forward to it my whole entire life honestly,” Vander Esch said. “I thought about it all the time, even when I was in college, what it would be like to play against him in the NFL just because of his caliber, the reputation he has. Playing a game against guys like that makes you appreciate things.”

Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Patriots is set for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

