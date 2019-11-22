Tom Brady listed as questionable with elbow injury ahead of Cowboys game

Did the injury bug bite the Patriots this week?

Tom Brady, Jason McCourty, Matt Slater and Marcus Cannon all popped up on the injury report following Friday’s practice after not being listed at all earlier this week.

The issue for Brady, according to the report, is a right elbow injury. He, McCourty (groin), Slater (hamstring) and Cannon (illness) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Brady has been on the injury report a few times this season, but is normally taken off the list mid-week.

It’s the first time this year he has been listed as questionable for a game. Last year, it only happened once, in Week 12.

The other eight players on the list are also listed as questionable: Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), Patrick Chung (heel/chest), Phillip Dorsett (concussion), Nate Ebner (ankle/back), Julian Edelman (shoulder), Damien Harris (hamstring), Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and John Simon (elbow).

The Patriots face the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

