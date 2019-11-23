NFL teams remain wary of signing Antonio Brown with his playing status still unclear

Foxborough-09/18/19 The Patriots held a practice at their practice field at Gillette Stadium. Antonio Brown runs on to the practice field. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(business)
Antonio Brown runs on to the practice field. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff file
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Mark Maske
The Washington Post,
1:34 AM

Antonio Brown has played in only one NFL game this season. He has been with three different teams in 2019 and was released by the last two. He remains unsigned and out of the league as the NFL continues to investigate allegations of rape, sexual assault and sending threatening text messages made against him by two women.

But his name has been back in the news in recent days as the legal maneuvering surrounding him continues and as some wonder about his prospects of possibly playing again this season. There has been speculation about the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September, considering re-signing him as they ready for another potential Super Bowl run.

Advertisement

To many of those familiar with the case, however, little to nothing has changed. They consider it unlikely that Brown will play for the Patriots or any other NFL team during what’s left of this season, believing that his return to the league probably will not occur until next season. Representatives of multiple teams said this week they are convinced that the NFL would put Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list if he is signed before the end of the year.

The talk about a potential return to New England included former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria saying on Boston radio station WEEI that the team has “kicked the tires” on Brown. Quarterback Tom Brady did his best to steer clear of the issue during an appearance with Westwood One Radio.

“I don’t think those decisions, honestly, are up to me,” Brady said.

Coach Bill Belichick was likewise evasive when asked during a news conference about Brown’s public apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for comments made on social media following Brown’s release, saying: “You can just talk to Robert about that.”

From a football perspective, the possibility of bringing back Brown might be tempting to the Patriots as they chase what would be a seventh Super Bowl title with Belichick as their coach and Brady as their quarterback. They are in the thick of the race for the top seed in the AFC playoffs. But they have been led by their defense, while Brady and the offense have had their issues. With tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly likely to remain in retirement at least for now, the return of Brown would help Brady.

Advertisement

But it’s about far more than football and far more than Kraft’s relationship with Brown. After Brown was released by the Patriots, he implied on social media that there was a double standard in how he was being treated compared to Kraft, who pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor prostitution-related charges last winter in Florida. This week, Brown apologized to Kraft on social media and wrote he was “sorry for the bad media and the drama.”

That doesn’t mean, though, that the Patriots are willing to overlook the issues that led them to release Brown in September. And it doesn’t mean that the Patriots would be willing to potentially pay Brown not to play for them if he’s on the exempt list. People familiar with the team’s planning said they don’t expect the Patriots to re-sign Brown.

Buy Tickets

Other teams seem to be taking the same wait-and-see approach, wanting a ruling from the league on Brown’s playing status. He met with NFL investigators last week in Florida, and according to a person familiar with the league’s inner workings, the NFL now is in the process of following up on information that Brown provided.

The league has not clarified Brown’s playing status since announcing when the Patriots released him that it would not place him on the exempt list while he’s a free agent, but would make a determination if he’s signed by a team.

Brown faces potential discipline by the NFL under its personal conduct policy. The league can place a player on the exempt list while its decision about a prospective fine or suspension without pay under the policy is pending. A player who is on the exempt list is paid by his team but is not permitted to participate in practices or play in games.

Advertisement

Brown’s attorneys this week filed a counterclaim in response to the lawsuit by Britney Taylor, his former college classmate, who later worked for him as a trainer and has accused him of rape and sexual assault. Brown has denied the allegations and his countersuit says: “Since Taylor began her crusade of false allegations . . . Brown’s professional career has been debilitated and he has lost a number of lucrative endorsement contracts.”

Another woman who painted a mural for Brown accused him of sending her threatening text messages after it was reported that she ignored his unwanted sexual advances.

The Patriots signed Brown after he was released, at his request, by the Oakland Raiders, who’d obtained him in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown didn’t play a game for the Raiders and missed time during training camp because of injuries to his feet sustained while undergoing cryotherapy treatments and because of his two failed grievances against the NFL seeking to be allowed to wear a helmet not up to the league’s safety standards. He also was fined for a practice-field verbal confrontation with General Manager Mike Mayock.

Brown played in one game for the Patriots and was released after the allegations against him became public. He has filed grievances attempting to force the Raiders and Patriots to pay him about $40 million in voided guarantees, unpaid salaries and fines.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL
The Yankees have given up on Jacoby Ellsbury, cutting the oft-injured outfielder.
MLB
Yankees to withhold $26 million from Jacoby Ellsbury November 23, 2019 | 1:04 AM
NBA
Utah Jazz arena evacuated postgame due to suspicious package November 23, 2019 | 1:03 AM
Kyrie Irving (right) will miss the Nets' next three games, including next Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving to miss first game in Boston since leaving Celtics November 22, 2019 | 11:05 PM
Bill Belichick was one of the 10 coaches selected for the NFL 100 All-Time Team.
Patriots
Bill Belichick named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team November 22, 2019 | 10:28 PM
Kemba Walker stretcher
Celtics
Kemba Walker taken to hospital after getting stretchered off the court November 22, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving makes his return to Boston on Wednesday.
Celtics
Paul Pierce says Kyrie Irving deserves to be booed in Celtics return November 22, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Red Sox
Lori Trahan fires back at ‘dismissive tone’ of MLB commish on minor-league contraction November 22, 2019 | 7:21 PM
Nicole Yang
Will N’Keal Harry get a chance to shine for the Patriots on Sunday? November 22, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Cowboys defensive lineman Michael Bennett (79) has found a new home in Dallas after a brief stint in New England.
Patriots
Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett faces Patriots after brief stint with them November 22, 2019 | 6:31 PM
Leighton Vander Esch (55) suffered a neck injury in the Cowboys' loss to the Vikings.
NFL
Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss Sunday's game against the Patriots November 22, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump, but he didn't stick up for Trump's comments on anthem protests.
Patriots
Audio released of Robert Kraft calling Donald Trump's NFL protest comments 'divisive and horrible' November 22, 2019 | 4:42 PM
College Sports
Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before November 22, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Gordon Hayward watches from the bench.
NBA
The NBA in 2019: Everybody hurts sometimes November 22, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Tom Brady throws during practice.
Patriots
Tom Brady listed as questionable with elbow injury ahead of Cowboys game November 22, 2019 | 4:36 PM
The Yankees have given up on Jacoby Ellsbury, cutting the oft-injured outfielder.
MLB
Yankees reportedly plan to not pay $26 million owed to Jacoby Ellsbury November 22, 2019 | 3:22 PM
Marcus Smart is averaging a career-best 12.1 points per game this season.
Celtics
Marcus Smart said he's 'on another level' than Patrick Beverley November 22, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Bill Belichick did not give a direct answer on the status of injured receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett.
Patriots
Bill Belichick referenced a Ouija Board when asked about injured receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett November 22, 2019 | 2:39 PM
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Patriots
4 facts to know about the Dallas Cowboys November 22, 2019 | 2:10 PM
College Sports
Remembering Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary and the Miracle in Miami 35 years later November 22, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Bill Belichick was one of the 10 coaches selected for the NFL 100 All-Time Team.
Patriots
Get ready for Bill Belichick as you’ve never seen him November 22, 2019 | 12:53 PM
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads the NFL in passing yards.
Patriots
What the Cowboys are saying about playing the Patriots November 22, 2019 | 11:21 AM
Bill Belichick has led the Patriots to more Super Bowls this century than the Cowboys have playoff wins.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
It’s America’s team vs. the team America loves to hate: Bill Belichick gives Patriots edge over Cowboys November 22, 2019 | 11:09 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge said it would be a 'sad commentary' if fans boo Kyrie Irving's return to TD Garden November 22, 2019 | 10:23 AM
The Patriots released Antonio Brown on Friday, Sept. 20.
Patriots
Here are the latest rumors regarding Antonio Brown and the Patriots November 22, 2019 | 9:50 AM
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 17: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys November 22, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles while taking questions from reporters Wednesday.
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Cowboys game November 22, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Boston, MA - 11/21/2019 - (3rd Period) Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) makes a diving sprawling save with the Buffalo Sabres on the power play and the score at 3-1 in the third period. The Boston Bruins host the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Matt Porter, Topic: 22Bruins-Sabres, LOID: 9.0.1452372701.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Sabres November 22, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Skiing
To the end, Jake Burton was a smart, unflagging champion of snowboarding November 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates after tying the game at 1-1 during the first period.
Bruins
Marchand, Pastrnak lead Bruins past Sabres 3-2 November 21, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons can't score against the defense of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and goaltender Tuukka Rask during the second period Thursday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask delivers incredible save vs. Sabres November 21, 2019 | 9:40 PM