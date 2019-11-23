Patriots assistant coach Ivan Fears is not worried about the struggling running game

“For us, believe me, we’re not sitting in there crying over this."

Second-year back Sony Michel has yet to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game this season. –MITCHELL LEFF/Getty Images
November 23, 2019

FOXBOROUGH — As long as the Patriots are winning, running backs coach Ivan Fears isn’t frustrated by the team’s struggling run game.

“Say, we were 3-6 right now,’’ Fears said Friday at Gillette Stadium. “Rushing for 2,000 yards at this point? It wouldn’t be worth [expletive], would it? What counts is what happens with the scoreboard, when it’s all said and done.’’

After a return to smashmouth football helped propel the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl title last season, they haven’t had much success rushing the football this season. Through 10 games, New England has tallied more than 100 rushing yards only three times. Despite ranking 11th in the league in rushing attempts, the Patriots are 25th in rushing yards. Their average of 91 rushing yards per game ranks 24th, while their average of 3.3 yards per carry ranks 30th, ahead of only the Jets and Dolphins.

Second-year back Sony Michel, who was responsible for six of the team’s 11 touchdowns during last season’s playoff run, has yet to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game this season. (He did so four times in 13 regular-season games last year.)
James White has been used primarily as a pass catcher, while Rex Burkhead has missed time because of a foot injury. Rookie Damien Harris, usually one of the seven inactive players on game day, has been on the field for just five offensive snaps.

But Fears doesn’t seem to be bothered by the numbers, or lack thereof. Instead, his focus is solely on the win column.

“The production, the stats, all that [expletive] is great,’’ Fears said. “When you finally walk off that field, what really matters is what the final score is. That’s all that really matters.’’

Fears applauded Michel for how he’s handled the season.

“He doesn’t pout in the meetings, or wonder what the hell is going on,’’ Fears said. “He is truly a class guy when it comes to how he deals with all the negatives that he’s been hearing in the press. He’s really a class guy when it comes to dealing with that. I think everybody appreciates it, and we all want him to do well. We really do.’’

The Patriots are expected to welcome back left tackle Isaiah Wynn for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, which Fears is hopeful can open up some holes and facilitate longer carries. This season, New England has lost three capable blockers in fullback James Develin (injured reserve, neck), center David Andrews (injured reserve, blood clots), and tight end Rob Gronkowski (retirement).

Even if the struggles persist, Fears reiterated winning trumps all.

“For us, believe me, we’re not sitting in there crying over this,’’ Fears said. “We do whatever it takes to win football games. It doesn’t matter if we throw for 400 yards, rush for 200 yards, rush for 50 yards. As long as we get wins, that’s all that matters.”

