Jerry Jones sounds off after Cowboys lose to the Patriots

"It's frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today."

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones. –AP Photo/Paul Sancya
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
November 24, 2019

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not pleased after his team’s 13-9 loss to the Patriots Sunday afternoon.

“It is a significant setback for our team,” Jones said at Gillette Stadium. “We needed this win. We needed to win against an opponent like this. We haven’t had them. Consequently, we’re very aware of that.”

The 6-5 Cowboys have yet to beat a team with a winning record this season, their six victories coming against the likes of the bottom-dwelling Washington Redskins, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins. Four of their five losses have come against teams above .500, the lone exception being a 24-22 defeat to the New York Jets in Week 6.

Advertisement

Jones pinpointed that loss to the Jets as one of the reasons why he viewed Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots as a must-win. But the Cowboys couldn’t find the end zone in Foxborough, which Jones found surprising. Heading into Sunday, Dallas boasted the league’s top-ranked offense in total yards.

Against the Patriots Sunday, the Cowboys did have a chance to tie the game with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Coach Jason Garrett, however, elected to kick a 29-yard field goal instead of going for it on 4th-and-7 at New England’s 11-yard line. Asked about the decision, Jones didn’t want to second-guess the play call, but he still made sure to express his displeasure with the team’s performance, particularly on offense and special teams.

“This is very frustrating,” Jones said. “It’s frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today.”

Jones also mentioned the weather and tipped his hat to Patriots coach Bill Belichick for taking advantage of the sloppy conditions.

“I think you’re going to get out-coached during this era when you come to New England,” he said. “There’s no question that [Belichick] saw the ball was going to be hard to handle. There’s no question he put pressure on the people returning the kicks and the people handling the ball on special teams. There’s no question that he used that to really put some special emphasis on it. So, yeah, I’m frustrated.”

Advertisement

Jones noted he should not be feeling such levels of frustration, given the talent on the Cowboys’ roster. On Sunday, top receiver Amari Cooper was held without a catch on two targets. Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 86 yards on 21 carries, adding four receptions for 40 yards.

Even though the Cowboys were a drive away from potentially tying things up, Jones doesn’t take solace in achieving a one-score result. There are no moral victories in his eyes.

“You can’t be satisfied,” Jones said. “I don’t care if it is New England this year, with their record and their coach and all that.”

Buy Tickets

Among the opponents left on the Cowboys’ schedule are the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Dak Prescott disagreed with Jones that Sunday’s loss is a setback, saying the team needs to stay confident and turn the page.

“That was a championship team we played right there,” Prescott said. “This one’s behind us. We definitely can’t say it’s a setback when we have a game [on Thursday]. So, not at all is it a setback.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL
Mookie Betts and LeBron James.
Red Sox/NBA
Mookie Betts met up with LeBron James November 24, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Tom Brady after the Patriots 13-9 win.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady was all smiles after Patriots' win over the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 10:00 PM
An official signals the ball is going the other way as Patrots DB Stephon Gilmore (24) smiles following his interception.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 9:26 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
gutsy performance
'It's one of the top efforts I've seen': Bill Belichick had special praise for Marcus Cannon November 24, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Foxborough, MA 11-24-19: The Cowboys thought they had a key first down late in the fourth quarter on a fourth down play to keep a potential game winning drive when Dallas WR Amari Cooper (not pictured) caught a pass just before the ball hit the turf. But the call of a catch on the field was overturned on review, and the ball went over to Patriots on downs, sealing their victory, which caused New England DB Duron Harmon (21) and his defensive teamates to celebrate.The New England Patriots hosted the Dallas Cowboys in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
chad finn
13 thoughts on Patriots' defensive-minded win over the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the first half.
Patriots
Patriots hold Cowboys' No. 1 offense without a touchdown in 13-9 win November 24, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Gordon Hayward watches from the bench.
Celtics
Brad Stevens shares updates on Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward November 24, 2019 | 7:10 PM
NFL
Sam Darnold leads Jets to third straight win, 34-3 over Raiders November 24, 2019 | 5:39 PM
NFL
Browns rout Dolphins 41-24 in first game since losing Myles Garrett November 24, 2019 | 5:31 PM
NFL
Bills improve to 8-3 following 20-3 win over Broncos November 24, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' win over the Eagles earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriot for life?
What Tom Brady had to say about his Patriots future to Erin Andrews November 24, 2019 | 4:12 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
injury bug
Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett both inactive for Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys game November 24, 2019 | 3:22 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hands the ball off to running back Sony Michel, left, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Patriots
The Patriots are 10-1 after a 13-9 win over the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) starts to celebrate after his shot got past Wild goalie Alex Stalock to win it in overtime.
Bruins 5, Wild 4 (OT)
3 takeaways from the Bruins' win over Minnesota November 24, 2019 | 12:50 PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
NBA
The NBA's proposed schedule and playoff format changes, explained November 24, 2019 | 11:35 AM
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio watches his team from the sideline as his team played against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Notre Dame defeated Boston College 40-7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's 7th consecutive loss to Notre Dame November 24, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox continue efforts to bring All-Star Game back to Fenway November 24, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Bruins
Bruins rally late to beat Wild in overtime November 23, 2019 | 11:18 PM
Patriots
Patriots assistant coach Ivan Fears is not worried about the struggling running game November 23, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Cole Kmet of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs after catching a pass against BC's Marcus Valdez on Saturday.
College Sports
No. 15 Notre Dame pulls away from Boston College, 40-7 November 23, 2019 | 6:56 PM
Climate change activists with banners as they take the field during halftime of the Yale-Harvard football game Saturday.
College Sports
Climate change protesters disrupt Harvard-Yale football game November 23, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Demonstrators stage a climate change protest at the Yale Bowl delaying the start of the second half of the Harvard and Yale game.
Sports News
Students storm field at halftime of Harvard-Yale to protest November 23, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Kemba Walker stretcher
Celtics
Here's the latest on Kemba Walker after he was stretchered off the court November 23, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Marcus Smart pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends.
Celtics
Marcus Smart unhappy with response to Denver fan incident November 23, 2019 | 9:48 AM
Sports News
The best stories from Manny Ramirez, Zdeno Chara, and Matt Light at 'The Tradition' November 23, 2019 | 8:54 AM
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes in an alpine ski women's slalom in Levi, Finland.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin triumphs for record 41st World Cup slalom win November 23, 2019 | 8:24 AM
Foxborough-09/18/19 The Patriots held a practice at their practice field at Gillette Stadium. Antonio Brown runs on to the practice field. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(business)
Patriots
NFL teams remain wary of signing Antonio Brown with his playing status still unclear November 23, 2019 | 1:34 AM
Kemba Walker stretcher
Celtics
Kemba Walker suffers head injury in loss to Nuggets November 23, 2019 | 1:30 AM
The Yankees have given up on Jacoby Ellsbury, cutting the oft-injured outfielder.
MLB
Yankees to withhold $26 million from Jacoby Ellsbury November 23, 2019 | 1:04 AM
NBA
Utah Jazz arena evacuated postgame due to suspicious package November 23, 2019 | 1:03 AM