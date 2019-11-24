Michael Bennett holds his tongue after losing return to Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH — Michael Bennett didn’t feel like sharing his feelings about his return to Foxborough after Sunday’s 16-9 victory over his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Bennett, traded after a short and tumultuous tenure with the Patriots, blew off a small group of reporters following the game.

“My family’s here. We lost. Thank you,’’ said Bennett, who had two tackles and did hug it out with Belichick during the warmup period.

It was a month to the day after the Patriots agreed to trade the defensive lineman to Dallas for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick. A week before, they’d suspended him for conduct detrimental to the team following a confrontation between Bennett and line coach Bret Bielema. Bennett was clearly unhappy with his playing time toward the end of his Patriots tenure, though he said his disagreement with Bielema was “both’’ about football and other topics while declining to get into specifics.