Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett both inactive for Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys game

Receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett were both listed among the inactives for the Patriots’ game Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

Sanu (ankle) and Dorsett (concussion) were both listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week on Friday. They join cornerback Jason McCourty, offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, running back Damien Harris, tight end Ryan Izzo, and quarterback Cody Kessler on the sideline Sunday.

The Patriots are down to Julian Edelman, Jakobi Myers, N’Keal Harry, and Matthew Slater at wide receiver. Quarterback Tom Brady will also have running backs Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, and Brandon Bolden and tight ends Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse as pass-catching options.

One mildly surprising inactive is McCourty (groin injury). The Patriots have plenty of secondary depth, but still, he’s a key part of the defense.

The other inactives are not a surprise.