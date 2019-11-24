Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett both inactive for Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys game

Tom Brady doesn't have all his weapons Sunday.

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Mohamed Sanu has played in three games for the Patriots since being acquired in a trade with the Falcons. –Matt Rourke
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
3:22 PM

Receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett were both listed among the inactives for the Patriots’ game Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

Sanu (ankle) and Dorsett (concussion) were both listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week on Friday. They join cornerback Jason McCourty, offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, running back Damien Harris, tight end Ryan Izzo, and quarterback Cody Kessler on the sideline Sunday.

The Patriots are down to Julian Edelman, Jakobi Myers, N’Keal Harry, and Matthew Slater at wide receiver. Quarterback Tom Brady will also have running backs Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, and Brandon Bolden and tight ends Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse as pass-catching options.

Advertisement

One mildly surprising inactive is McCourty (groin injury). The Patriots have plenty of secondary depth, but still, he’s a key part of the defense.

The other inactives are not a surprise.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu are inactive, Tom Brady listed as questionable against the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) starts to celebrate after his shot got past Wild goalie Alex Stalock to win it in overtime.
Bruins 5, Wild 4 (OT)
3 takeaways from the Bruins' win over Minnesota November 24, 2019 | 12:50 PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
NBA
The NBA's proposed schedule and playoff format changes, explained November 24, 2019 | 11:35 AM
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio watches his team from the sideline as his team played against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Notre Dame defeated Boston College 40-7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's 7th consecutive loss to Notre Dame November 24, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox continue efforts to bring All-Star Game back to Fenway November 24, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Bruins
Bruins rally late to beat Wild in overtime November 23, 2019 | 11:18 PM
Patriots
Patriots assistant coach Ivan Fears is not worried about the struggling running game November 23, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Cole Kmet of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs after catching a pass against BC's Marcus Valdez on Saturday.
College Sports
No. 15 Notre Dame pulls away from Boston College, 40-7 November 23, 2019 | 6:56 PM
Climate change activists with banners as they take the field during halftime of the Yale-Harvard football game Saturday.
College Sports
Climate change protesters disrupt Harvard-Yale football game November 23, 2019 | 5:18 PM
Demonstrators stage a climate change protest at the Yale Bowl delaying the start of the second half of the Harvard and Yale game.
Sports News
Students storm field at halftime of Harvard-Yale to protest November 23, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Kemba Walker stretcher
Celtics
Here's the latest on Kemba Walker after he was stretchered off the court November 23, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Marcus Smart pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends.
Celtics
Marcus Smart unhappy with response to Denver fan incident November 23, 2019 | 9:48 AM
Sports News
The best stories from Manny Ramirez, Zdeno Chara, and Matt Light at 'The Tradition' November 23, 2019 | 8:54 AM
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes in an alpine ski women's slalom in Levi, Finland.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin triumphs for record 41st World Cup slalom win November 23, 2019 | 8:24 AM
Foxborough-09/18/19 The Patriots held a practice at their practice field at Gillette Stadium. Antonio Brown runs on to the practice field. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(business)
Patriots
NFL teams remain wary of signing Antonio Brown with his playing status still unclear November 23, 2019 | 1:34 AM
Kemba Walker stretcher
Celtics
Kemba Walker suffers head injury in loss to Nuggets November 23, 2019 | 1:30 AM
The Yankees have given up on Jacoby Ellsbury, cutting the oft-injured outfielder.
MLB
Yankees to withhold $26 million from Jacoby Ellsbury November 23, 2019 | 1:04 AM
NBA
Utah Jazz arena evacuated postgame due to suspicious package November 23, 2019 | 1:03 AM
Kyrie Irving (right) will miss the Nets' next three games, including next Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving to miss first game in Boston since leaving Celtics November 22, 2019 | 11:05 PM
Bill Belichick was one of the 10 coaches selected for the NFL 100 All-Time Team.
Patriots
Bill Belichick named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team November 22, 2019 | 10:28 PM
Kemba Walker stretcher
Celtics
Kemba Walker taken to hospital after getting stretchered off the court November 22, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Harvard's Bryce Aiken is always a threat to score.
College Sports
Bryce Aiken scores 32 to lead Harvard past Holy Cross 82-74 November 22, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Merrimack Men's Basketball
College Sports
D-I newcomer Merrimack routs Lesley 110-16 November 22, 2019 | 9:32 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving makes his return to Boston on Wednesday.
Celtics
Paul Pierce says Kyrie Irving deserves to be booed in Celtics return November 22, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Red Sox
Lori Trahan fires back at ‘dismissive tone’ of MLB commish on minor-league contraction November 22, 2019 | 7:21 PM
Nicole Yang
Will N’Keal Harry get a chance to shine for the Patriots on Sunday? November 22, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Cowboys defensive lineman Michael Bennett (79) has found a new home in Dallas after a brief stint in New England.
Patriots
Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett faces Patriots after brief stint with them November 22, 2019 | 6:31 PM
Leighton Vander Esch (55) suffered a neck injury in the Cowboys' loss to the Vikings.
NFL
Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss Sunday's game against the Patriots November 22, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump, but he didn't stick up for Trump's comments on anthem protests.
Patriots
Audio released of Robert Kraft calling Donald Trump's NFL protest comments 'divisive and horrible' November 22, 2019 | 4:42 PM
College Sports
Jerry Sandusky resentenced to 30 to 60 years, same as before November 22, 2019 | 4:40 PM