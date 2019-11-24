Tom Brady says ‘there is no prediction’ on his Patriots future

One of the simmering subplots of the Patriots’ 2019 season is the future of Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old quarterback signed a contract extension in August. However, he will become a free agent after the 2019 season, since the two years in the extension are “void years” created for salary cap purposes.

This has led to speculation about Brady’s future with the Patriots. The subject came up in a recent interview Brady did with reporter Erin Andrews of Fox Sports.

“Could you really envision yourself in a different uniform next year?” asked Andrews.

“I don’t think it’s hard for me to be in the present,” said Brady. “I do think a lot of people want to make predictions. I think the reality is there is no prediction. I’ve always said I have a plan to play longer, and I’ll figure that out when the time comes.”

Advertisement

Brady was also asked if he relishes the prospect of proving doubters wrong regarding his ability to keep playing at a high level.

“I think it’d be pretty cool to do that,” Brady admitted. “I definitely think there’s an inspirational element to that. There are just different challenges. There were challenges when I was young. There are challenges now. I think just understanding what those are and whether you want to face them, or overcome them, or take them on, those are healthy things and healthy decisions to have. When the time’s right, I’ll make a decision.”