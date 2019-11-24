‘That’s what we need’: Tom Brady was all smiles after the Patriots’ win over the Cowboys

Tom Brady was all smiles after the Patriots’ 13-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

In the postgame press conference, Brady, who was 17-for-37 and had 190 yards and one touchdown, had an entirely different composure compared to after last week’s win against the Eagles.

Tom Brady Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/1IzQBxdjCu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2019

Brady’s demeanor after games had become an indication of how he feels the Patriots’ offense is doing. Against the Eagles, he scowled from the podium, and gave brief replies to the questions he was asked.

“Up and down,” was how he begun to describe their offensive performance in the game.

“I don’t think it matters what I think. It matters what we do,” was his take on how they could do better.

The Patriots didn’t score many points Sunday, either, but this time around, Brady had an elevated mood, a sense of humor, and nothing but praise for his teammates after the win against Dallas. He grinned, smirked and he even made a joke when asked about the one-second “hang time” at the end of the game.

“I couldn’t figure it out. I’ve never seen that before” he said. “It was still up in the air when they stopped the clock.”

Then, with a pause, he shook his head and delivered the punchline.

“Everyone says Patriots gets advantages,” he added. “I don’t know about that.”

All jokes aside, Brady was content with how the offense improved.

“It was a hard-fought win,” he said. “We have a great group of men that work really hard to compete, and it was great to see it come through. I think every team develops at different times and so forth, but I think we just take the challenges as they come and try to do the best we can. It was great, they’re a good football team, and I’m happy we came away with more points than them.”

Brady highlighted rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers for their huge contributions to the win, as Harry scored the Patriots’ first and only touchdown and Meyers delivered four catches for 74 yards.

“They played a lot of plays, I’m proud of those two,” he said. “They put a lot of effort in this week and they’re making improvements, and it was great to see. They both came through with some big plays for us, we needed it and they did a great job.”

Their performance seemed to bring some energy and excitement back into the Patriots’ spirits, so much so that the injured Mohamed Sanu tweeted at both rookies during the game.

Even Brady couldn’t help but flash a cheeky smile when discussing Harry’s 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

“He made a great catch, that was a great play,” Brady said beaming. “That was awesome, that’s what we need.”