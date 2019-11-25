Bill Belichick said Matthew Slater’s blocked punt was ‘probably the difference in the game’

Ask Patriots head coach Bill Belichick which play he thinks changed the trajectory of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, and he’ll have an answer for you: Matthew Slater’s blocked punt in the first quarter.

“Probably the difference in the game, really, when you come right down to it,” Belichick said in his postgame press conference. “I thought that Joe Judge and Cam [Achord], we had a real aggressive approach in the kicking game today, and we were trying to challenge the ball handling and I thought we did a good job of that. Forced some tough catches with their specialists, and the blocked punt obviously was a huge field-position play. Enabled us to play from ahead, and that was a good thing.”

The play gave the Patriots energy and momentum going forward, and they defeated the Cowboys 13-9. Slater, who got past Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas to block the Chris Jones punt, said he knew in the moment that he had a chance to make a difference for the team.

“I think as the play was developing, I said to myself, ‘I might have a chance here,’” he said. “As I kept going, I was like, ‘Oh, I might really have a chance here,’ and then you never know when you get to the block point, any number of things could happen. So fortunately I was able to get my hand on it and that play was one we took advantage of and scored offensively the following series.”

He also knew that windy-weather was going to be a contributing factor.

“We look at a number of different things,” he added. “I think the wind tonight dictated a lot of where he could go with the football and we wanted to be conscious of that as we called the game tonight.”