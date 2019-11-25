What Jason Garrett had to say after losing to the Patriots

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett defended his controversial decision to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Patriots.

“You consider all options, obviously, in that situation,” Garrett said after the game. “It didn’t work out for us, unfortunately.”

With six minutes remaining and his team trailing by seven, Garrett elected to send kicker Brett Maher out for a 29-yard try rather than give the offense another shot on 4th-and-7 at New England’s 11-yard line. Had the offense stayed on the field and found the end zone, Dallas would have tied the game. Had the offense stayed on the field and turned the ball over on downs, the Cowboys would have needed to get a defensive stop and score a touchdown. But even if Maher made the field goal, which he did, the Cowboys still would have needed to score a touchdown.

So, why bother with the field goal?

“Make it a four-point game,” Garrett explained. “If they go ahead and kick a field goal coming back, you still have a chance to be in the game. We would get it back with just under three [minutes], with a chance to go win it. So, I just felt good about that decision at that time.”

Garrett said the fourth-and-distance played a role in the decision, calling seven yards “not quite as manageable” as, say, one or two yards.

Dallas did end up getting the ball back with two and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, only to turn it over on downs.

“We had a great opportunity to go win the ballgame at the end,” Garrett said.

Quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t seem to have a problem with Garrett’s choice. Neither did running back Ezekiel Elliott, who shouted out the team’s defensive performance.

“I’m not going against my coach right there,” said Prescott, who completed 19 of his 33 pass attempts for 212 yards.

Prescott called the game “a missed opportunity.”

“We had the ball in our hands and that’s all I can ask for — the ball in my hands with the game on the line,” he said. “Just didn’t get it done. Simple as that, simple as that.”

The Cowboys are still in search of a victory over a team with a winning record this season. Garrett, however, does not seem bothered.

“It really doesn’t matter to us,” he said. “Obviously, this is a really good football team. I think they’ve won 20 in a row in this building. Their history of success is well-documented. We knew it was going to be a great challenge.”