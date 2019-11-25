Morning sports update: N’Keal Harry says he’s ‘about to turn it up a notch’ after first touchdown

"I’m definitely not satisfied," Harry said despite his pivotal catch.

N'Keal Harry makes his first touchdown catch of his NFL career during Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
N'Keal Harry makes his first touchdown catch of his NFL career during Sunday's win over the Cowboys. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
9:44 AM

The Patriots defeated the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, 13-9. Rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry hauled in New England’s only touchdown of the day.

The Celtics are at home today against the Kings at 7:30 p.m.

And the Bruins are in Montreal on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. game against the rival Canadiens.

N’Keal Harry’s reaction to his first touchdown: Patriots rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry had a major impact on the team’s win over the Cowboys on Sunday. The 21-year-old caught the first touchdown pass of his career, which also proved to be the deciding margin in the game.

Yet, sounding like Tom Brady, Harry said he still has another level he wants to reach.

“I’m definitely not satisfied, and anybody that knows me knows that I’m about to turn it up a notch, and I’m about to really hit the grindstone and really get back to work,” Harry told reporters after the game.

Harry did admit that the touchdown catch was “a great feeling.”

“It was a great throw,” Harry said of Brady. “I’m just happy I could come up and make the play.”

Trivia: Yesterday, Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (347 pounds) became the heaviest player to catch a touchdown pass in NFL history. Who holds that record for the Patriots?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He did it in a playoff win.

Some postgame soundbites from the Patriots:

Wildcat ski area reported 12 inches of new snow on Monday morning:

Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady’s similarities in a side-by-side pregame video:

On this day: In 1953, the world of soccer experienced a fundamental shift. Or, to be more accurate, it became inescapably clear that a shift had already occurred.

England, inventors of the game and dominant for decades, were thoroughly thrashed by Hungary at Wembley Stadium in London, 6-3. The match showcased a new era of tactical and technical evolution that had left the English behind.

In truth, English dominance had already crested, as the team’s stunning 1-0 loss to the United States in the 1950 World Cup should have demonstrated. But the 1953 defeat was the first home loss to an opponent not from the British Isles.

The Hungarians, then in the midst of a golden age of talent (the team is still known as the “Magical Magyars”) had a decidedly modern approach. Though their formation is difficult to officially classify, it employed the beginning of a back four, and the intelligence of its forwards in dropping off to find space mystified English defenders used to traditional center forwards.

Hungary would win 42, draw seven, and lose only once between 1950-1956. The single loss came in heartbreaking circumstances as the team fell to West Germany in the final of the 1954 World Cup. The team’s run was brought to an end by the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, which forced many of the players to eventually leave for Western Europe.

The shocking defeat eventually forced those within the English game to reassess standards of play. Changes were eventually adopted, and many point to the 1953 loss as the first step in the country’s eventual — and to this day, only — triumph in the World Cup in 1966.

Daily highlight: Matthew Slater’s punt block was labeled “the difference in the game” by Belichick.

Trivia answer: Nate Solder

