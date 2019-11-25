Patriots-Cowboys draw huge ratings for Fox

What happens when the self-anointed America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys, collides with America’s long-standing best NFL franchise, the Patriots?

Massive ratings for Fox Sports, as it turns out.

The Patriots’ 13-9 victory over the Cowboys Sunday afternoon earned huge numbers for the network, including a 19.5 overnight rating and 40 share nationally in the late (4:25 p.m.) window.

Fox said the rating tied for the network’s best for a regular-season game since 1996 and also ties as the best for a regular-season game on any network since 2007.

Boston was the top-rated market for the game with a 42.6 rating and 67 share. The game got a 32.5/62 in the Dallas market.