Tom Brady praised rookie receivers N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers in WEEI interview

"I think both those rookie receivers have really answered the call."

Tom Brady celebrates with N'Keal Harry after a Patriots touchdown against the Cowboys.
Tom Brady celebrates with N'Keal Harry after a Patriots touchdown against the Cowboys. –Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
10:03 AM

A day after the Patriots defeated the Cowboys 13-9, Tom Brady had to admit the team’s success even if he still wasn’t satisfied with his own performance.

“I’m happy we’re 10-1,” said Brady during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “Like I said, we’re trying to win. And I know things aren’t perfect. We’re just trying to make improvements and see if we can do a little bit better job every week.”

Brady’s mood was one point of pregame discussion, though an unexpected development was an elbow injury that had him listed as “questionable” before Sunday’s kickoff. The 42-year-old played, completing 17 of 37 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown (which went to rookie N’Keal Harry).

Asked about how his elbow is feeling, Brady gave a joking response.

“It’s doing well, thanks for asking,” said Brady. “I appreciate it.”

One of the brightest spots for the Patriots’ offense on Sunday was the performance of rookie receivers Harry and Jakobi Meyers. Harry, the team’s 2019 first-round pick, made the day’s only touchdown catch. Meyers contributed four catches for 74 yards.

“N’Keal made a great touchdown catch,” said Brady of the 21-year-old’s first NFL score.

“He just had a great mentality I think,” Brady said of Harry.

The Patriots were playing without veteran receivers Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu, who were both out due to injury. Yet as Brady noted, Harry rose to the occasion during practice leading up to the game.

“Rather than feeling like, ‘Oh man, I haven’t played much, and I’ll be a little worried getting out there,’ he really approached it like he had been there all season,” said Brady “[He] made a lot of good plays in practice and improved on things that he had done and had corrected.”

Brady explained that he’s admired how the rookie receivers have embraced their opportunities.

“I really love N’Keal’s attitude and Jakobi did a great job too,” said Brady. “I think both those rookie receivers have really answered the call. When you’re put in that position and you don’t have a lot of football under your belt, and you’re playing on a team that’s competing for titles and so forth, there’s a lot of pressure. And I think both those guys have embraced it.”

Meyers, unlike Harry, arrived without any hype after signing with the Patriots when he wasn’t picked during the 2019 NFL Draft.

“He’s done a great job,” Brady said of the former N.C. State receiver. “Coming in as an undrafted free agent, and making the plays that he’s made all spring and then making the plays that he’s made this season, I think it’s been so impressive. I can’t say enough good things about Jakobi, and he cares deeply about doing the right thing, and you love to have teammates like that. I’m so happy for him and the opportunities that he’s getting.”

As much as the rookie receivers contributed, the Patriots were still led in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (93) by veteran wideout Julian Edelman.

“I think Julian’s really shown great leadership for that whole group and hopefully if we can get everyone healthy we can see what we can do,” Brady explained.

TOPICS: Patriots
