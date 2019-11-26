Morning sports update: Tom Brady’s response to Rob Gronkowski saying the Patriots are ‘frustrated’

The Celtics were able to hold on Monday night in a win against the Kings, 103-102. Boston won despite a career-high 41 points from Buddy Hield.

The Bruins are in Montreal tonight to face the Canadiens at 7 p.m.

On Monday Night Football, the Ravens dismantled the Rams 45-6 as Lamar Jackson threw five touchdowns passes. The Patriots (10-1) remain one game ahead of Baltimore (9-2) in the race for the AFC’s top playoff spot and home-field advantage.

Tom Brady on the the emotions of a football season: During the Fox Sports broadcast on Sunday, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski talked about one aspect of the team’s culture he does not miss.

Advertisement

“It’s like, ‘Yo, you guys are 9-1.’ That’s the one part I don’t miss about being there,” Gronkowski said. “Hands down, I’m not going to lie. I don’t miss that. They’re frustrated. They’re 9-1. They win a game against Philly last week. We lost to them two years ago in the Super Bowl. They should be happy. Instead, you’re sitting there Sunday night like, ‘What did I do wrong?’ No, that’s not the feeling you should have. You should be pumped about the win. Yeah you might not have put up the big offensive numbers that you put up but you won the game. Enjoy it, go out the next week and build off of it.”

On Monday night, following the Patriots’ Sunday win over the Cowboys to move the team’s record to 10-1, Brady was asked about Gronkowski’s comments during his weekly interview on Westwood One Sports radio with Jim Gray.

“I think there’s a lot of emotions that I feel, both positive and things that can be critical after a game,” said Brady. “Depending on when you catch me is probably when you’re going to recognize what emotion I’m feeling at that particular time. But I’ve been playing football for 20 years, and there’s a lot of different emotions over the course of a season. There’s a lot of joy in winning, there’s a lot of frustration in a football season. There’s disappointment, there’s elation, there’s perspective and gratitude and appreciation.

Advertisement

“I think all those things balance each other out,” Brady continued. “You’re not going to go through five blissful months of emotions during football season. It’s going to be challenging at times, and there’s going to be moments where you have to dig deep and find your mental toughness and everyone has different experiences and deals with them in different ways.”

On Gronkowski specifically, Brady praised the now-retired tight end.

“Rob was one of the great teammates I’ve ever had,” Brady noted. “He’s one of the most consistently optimistic people that I’ve been around. He played with a great love for the game, and I’m happy to see him happy now and enjoying the things that he’s doing in his life.”

Advertisement

The Patriots face another difficult test on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.) in Houston against the Texans.

Trivia: Tacko Fall set a Maine Red Claws record on Monday night for offensive rebounds with 14. Who holds that record for the Celtics? Note: The NBA began tracking offensive and defensive rebounds separately starting in the 1973-1974 season.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was once a player-coach.

More from Boston.com:

The scene in the Patriots’ postgame locker room:

"I'm thankful to be 10-1." Celebrating a Week 12 win inside the locker room. pic.twitter.com/k6BASkEftE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 26, 2019

As noted above, Tacko Fall set a Red Claws rebounding record in the team’s 119-96 loss on Monday:

Highlights: @tackofall99 set a franchise record with 14 offensive rebounds in his 16 point, 18 rebound performance.

P.S. It wasn't a travel.#CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/TRaGz6Me08 — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 26, 2019

Zdeno Chara threw it back to “Twins” in his Instagram post with Brad Marchand:

On this day: In 1975, Red Sox outfielder Fred Lynn was voted American League MVP by the widest margin (to that point) in MLB history. The award was also notable because Lynn was the first player to even win while also being named Rookie of the Year and a Gold Glove recipient in the same season.

Advertisement

Daily highlight: This passing sequence from the Celtics led to a wide open Jaylen Brown three.

The Boston Celtics move the ball to set up Jaylen Brown for your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/eSkSJRt3Lf — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 26, 2019

Trivia answer: Dave Cowens