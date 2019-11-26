Morning sports update: Tom Brady’s response to Rob Gronkowski saying the Patriots are ‘frustrated’

"You're not going to go through five blissful months of emotions during football season."

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during the Patriots' divisional round playoff win over the Chargers in 2019.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during the Patriots' divisional round playoff win over the Chargers in 2019. –(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
9:40 AM

The Celtics were able to hold on Monday night in a win against the Kings, 103-102. Boston won despite a career-high 41 points from Buddy Hield.

The Bruins are in Montreal tonight to face the Canadiens at 7 p.m.

On Monday Night Football, the Ravens dismantled the Rams 45-6 as Lamar Jackson threw five touchdowns passes. The Patriots (10-1) remain one game ahead of Baltimore (9-2) in the race for the AFC’s top playoff spot and home-field advantage.

Tom Brady on the the emotions of a football season: During the Fox Sports broadcast on Sunday, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski talked about one aspect of the team’s culture he does not miss.

Advertisement

“It’s like, ‘Yo, you guys are 9-1.’ That’s the one part I don’t miss about being there,” Gronkowski said. “Hands down, I’m not going to lie. I don’t miss that. They’re frustrated. They’re 9-1. They win a game against Philly last week. We lost to them two years ago in the Super Bowl. They should be happy. Instead, you’re sitting there Sunday night like, ‘What did I do wrong?’ No, that’s not the feeling you should have. You should be pumped about the win. Yeah you might not have put up the big offensive numbers that you put up but you won the game. Enjoy it, go out the next week and build off of it.”

On Monday night, following the Patriots’ Sunday win over the Cowboys to move the team’s record to 10-1, Brady was asked about Gronkowski’s comments during his weekly interview on Westwood One Sports radio with Jim Gray.

“I think there’s a lot of emotions that I feel, both positive and things that can be critical after a game,” said Brady. “Depending on when you catch me is probably when you’re going to recognize what emotion I’m feeling at that particular time. But I’ve been playing football for 20 years, and there’s a lot of different emotions over the course of a season. There’s a lot of joy in winning, there’s a lot of frustration in a football season. There’s disappointment, there’s elation, there’s perspective and gratitude and appreciation.

Advertisement

“I think all those things balance each other out,” Brady continued. “You’re not going to go through five blissful months of emotions during football season. It’s going to be challenging at times, and there’s going to be moments where you have to dig deep and find your mental toughness and everyone has different experiences and deals with them in different ways.”

On Gronkowski specifically, Brady praised the now-retired tight end.

“Rob was one of the great teammates I’ve ever had,” Brady noted. “He’s one of the most consistently optimistic people that I’ve been around. He played with a great love for the game, and I’m happy to see him happy now and enjoying the things that he’s doing in his life.”

Advertisement

The Patriots face another difficult test on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.) in Houston against the Texans.

Trivia: Tacko Fall set a Maine Red Claws record on Monday night for offensive rebounds with 14. Who holds that record for the Celtics? Note: The NBA began tracking offensive and defensive rebounds separately starting in the 1973-1974 season.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was once a player-coach.

More from Boston.com:

The scene in the Patriots’ postgame locker room:

As noted above, Tacko Fall set a Red Claws rebounding record in the team’s 119-96 loss on Monday:

Zdeno Chara threw it back to “Twins” in his Instagram post with Brad Marchand:

On this day: In 1975, Red Sox outfielder Fred Lynn was voted American League MVP by the widest margin (to that point) in MLB history. The award was also notable because Lynn was the first player to even win while also being named Rookie of the Year and a Gold Glove recipient in the same season.

Advertisement

Daily highlight: This passing sequence from the Celtics led to a wide open Jaylen Brown three.

Trivia answer: Dave Cowens

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Matthew Slater of the New England Patriots pursues Dontrell Hilliard of the Cleveland Browns.
chad finn > sports q
Sports Q: Will Matthew Slater make the Pro Football Hall of Fame? November 26, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (right) celebrates intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
The torch has been passed; Stephon Gilmore is now the most important player on the Patriots November 26, 2019 | 7:04 AM
NFL
Lamar Jackson throws 5 TD passes, Ravens rout Rams 45-6 November 26, 2019 | 12:35 AM
Robert Williams III goes in for a dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter.
Celtics
Celtics hold off Kings at TD Garden 103-102 November 25, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Rob Gronkowski at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. in May.
Gronk
'They should be happy': Rob Gronkowski criticized Tom Brady's postgame demeanor November 25, 2019 | 8:41 PM
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron to sit out next two Bruins games with lower body injury November 25, 2019 | 8:13 PM
Kemba Walker stretcher
Celtics
Celtics team doctor shares an update on Kemba Walker November 25, 2019 | 7:45 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) blocks a punt by Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) in the first half of an NFL football game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick: Slater's blocked punt 'probably the difference in the game' November 25, 2019 | 7:39 PM
Red Sox
All 218 names fans suggested for the Worcester Red Sox November 25, 2019 | 7:36 PM
Patriots Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys Amari Cooper during the second quarter action at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore on stopping Amari Cooper November 25, 2019 | 7:13 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (sporting an Alabama windbreaker) talks with Alabama football coach Nick Saban at the Alabama NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
video
Watch the trailer for NFL Films' Bill Belichick-Nick Saban documentary November 25, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass intended for the Cowboys' Amari Cooper during the second quarter.
Patriots on TV
Patriots-Cowboys draw huge ratings for Fox November 25, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Tom Brady warms up on the field before the game.
chad finn
Despite what the numbers say, Tom Brady’s performance was encouraging November 25, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 96-92. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Celtics
Marcus Smart say he kept the shard of glass doctors removed from his hand November 25, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Clint Peay (left) during his time with North Carolina FC.
Soccer
An interview with Clint Peay, the inaugural coach of Revolution II November 25, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Tom Brady celebrates with N'Keal Harry after a Patriots touchdown against the Cowboys.
Patriots
Tom Brady praised rookie receivers N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers in WEEI interview November 25, 2019 | 10:03 AM
N'Keal Harry makes his first touchdown catch of his NFL career during Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry says he's 'about to turn it up a notch' after first touchdown November 25, 2019 | 9:44 AM
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
What Jason Garrett had to say after losing to the Patriots November 25, 2019 | 7:04 AM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers dominate Packers in 37-8 win November 25, 2019 | 12:57 AM
Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Patriots
Jerry Jones sounds off after Cowboys lose to the Patriots November 24, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett (79) walks up to the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Patriots
Michael Bennett holds his tongue after losing return to Foxborough November 24, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Mookie Betts and LeBron James.
Red Sox/NBA
Mookie Betts met up with LeBron James November 24, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Tom Brady after the Patriots 13-9 win.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady was all smiles after Patriots' win over the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 10:00 PM
An official signals the ball is going the other way as Patrots DB Stephon Gilmore (24) smiles following his interception.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 13-9 win over the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 9:26 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
gutsy performance
'It's one of the top efforts I've seen': Bill Belichick had special praise for Marcus Cannon November 24, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Foxborough, MA 11-24-19: The Cowboys thought they had a key first down late in the fourth quarter on a fourth down play to keep a potential game winning drive when Dallas WR Amari Cooper (not pictured) caught a pass just before the ball hit the turf. But the call of a catch on the field was overturned on review, and the ball went over to Patriots on downs, sealing their victory, which caused New England DB Duron Harmon (21) and his defensive teamates to celebrate.The New England Patriots hosted the Dallas Cowboys in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
chad finn
13 thoughts on Patriots' defensive-minded win over the Cowboys November 24, 2019 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the first half.
Patriots
Patriots hold Cowboys' No. 1 offense without a touchdown in 13-9 win November 24, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Gordon Hayward watches from the bench.
Celtics
Brad Stevens shares updates on Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward November 24, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Bruins
Bruins unveil new third jersey November 24, 2019 | 7:00 PM
NFL
Sam Darnold leads Jets to third straight win, 34-3 over Raiders November 24, 2019 | 5:39 PM