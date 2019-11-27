10 underappreciated Patriots to be thankful for

Jonathan Jones is a fantastic example of a player who earned his jersey on special teams, then took advantage of an opportunity.

Patriots corner Jonathan Jones celebrates during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.
Patriots corner Jonathan Jones celebrates during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys. –Billie Weiss/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Dave D'Onofrio
6:58 PM

COMMENTARY

Roughly 30 million viewers tuned in to watch the Patriots play the Cowboys last Sunday evening, which earned TV ratings as high as any regular-season game aired by Fox since 1996. This coming Sunday the Pats will likely do huge numbers again, taking the national stage for their fifth prime-time contest of the campaign. Appearances in four of five Super Bowls, among 14 only-show-in-town playoff games along the way, tend to expand a team’s public profile, too.

Add to all that exposure a brand of team-building that emphasizes roster depth while celebrating specialists and it’s not easy to exist too far under the radar as a member of football’s most-envied franchise. But along the path to the 10-1 record that has stationed the Patriots atop the AFC (again), the contributions of some haven’t received as much individual attention from observers who’ve focused more acutely on the defense’s dominance, the offense’s inconsistency, or Tom Brady’s smile rate.

Advertisement

And, given that it’s come to be so closely associated with gratitude and football, there’s no time like the fourth week of November to recognize their efforts. Here are 10 underappreciated players Patriots fans should be thankful for:

Marcus Cannon

The 31-year-old was singled out by an effervescent Bill Belichick after gutting his way through illness to take 62 snaps at right tackle. Cannon missed one game early in the year with injury, but last week’s effort is just the latest example of toughness from a player who overcame cancer, then struggled in his transition to the pros, but has fought his way to becoming a valuable veteran presence along the offensive line.

Joe Thuney

According to Pro Football Focus, no guard across the league has played more snaps than Thuney — and yet he’s been blamed for just one sack, despite playing alongside journeyman fill-in Marshall Newhouse for most of the season. He was excellent last year, too, and so he’s set to reap his reward with a new contract before next season. That’s perhaps even more reason for Pats fans to appreciate him now, while he’s here.

Jonathan Jones

Here’s a fantastic example of a player who earned his jersey on special teams, then took advantage of the opportunity to become a big factor on the first three downs, too. As an undrafted rookie in 2016, 307 of the 371 snaps he played were in the kicking game. In 2019 he’s the starting slot corner for the best defense in football, playing 65 percent of the snaps in the first season of a three-year, $21 million re-commitment.

Advertisement

JC Jackson

He’s missing is the signature, Super Bowl-saving play. Otherwise, Jackson is pretty much Malcolm Butler 2.0. He worked hard and stood out enough in the preseason to make the team out of training camp as an undrafted rookie, then by the end of that year was on the field in the big moments, and by the start of the second year he was regularly relied upon in coverage. The load is a little bit lighter on Jackson because he’s surrounded by Jones, Jason McCourty, and Stephon Gilmore — but it says something that even with such talent in the cornerbacking corps, he’s still trusted on more than half (58 percent) of the opponents’ offensive plays.

Advertisement

Terrence Brooks

In part due to Patrick Chung’s collection of injuries, Brooks has played 220 defensive snaps this season. That’s only nine fewer than he’s played in the past four years combined. With the Jets he served as an excellent special teams contributor, but against the Eagles he registered a couple hits on the quarterback, made seven tackles, and that was representative of the way he’s acquitted himself when called upon as a safety all season. His was an under-the-radar signing last spring, but one that has surely paid dividends.

John Simon

His production has slowed some since the start of the season, when it seemed as though he was good for an impact play each week, but he remains a steady part on the edge of the front seven. After playing for the Ravens, Texans, and Colts between 2013-17, he’s found a fit in Foxborough — and for short money, making just $4 million between this year and next.

Advertisement

Brandon Bolden

He fits the Patriots prototype so well, it’s still surprising that Belichick cut him before last season, and let him play a year in Miami. In his second act he’s blocked a punt, served as the primary kick returner, run the ball effectively when asked to do so, created matchup trouble as a receiver, and most recently he’s taken on a lead-blocking roll as a quasi-fullback. He’s a do-it-all asset in multiple phases.

Elandon Roberts

Speaking of fullbacks, Roberts showed improvement against the Cowboys compared to his play at that position against the Eagles, and he also played 30 percent of the defensive snaps, plus 26 percent of the special teams snaps in that Dallas contest. Roberts was named a team captain at the end of the preseason, then didn’t see any action at linebacker in the opener Pittsburgh — but has validated his teammates’ belief in his leadership with the way he’s reacted ever since. He’s a pro.

Adam Butler

In each of his three training camps it has seemed as though Butler was on the roster bubble. Yet, even after not being drafted, he’s never missed a game in his three-year career. This year he’s taken his play to another level, notching seven QB hits and 5.5 sacks through 11 contests, and also got his mitts on four passes in addition to making six tackles for loss. He’s got a knack for being in the right place at the right time, and has become increasingly noticeable.

Lawrence Guy

Butler and Danny Shelton have enjoyed good seasons on the interior of the defensive line — but if Pro Bowl voters are wise enough to acknowledge performance beyond the numbers, Guy deserves consideration. One sack and 40 tackles don’t jump off the page, but the 29-year-old has been consistently disruptive from his tackle spot, and the reward has been a near-doubling in his playing time since September. He’s just one cog in a high-functioning engine, but Guy has been more than just, well, a guy.

TOPICS: Patriots
College Sports
GoFundMe donations spike for Stephen F. Austin player after upset of Duke November 27, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Bill Belichick talking to reporters in October, 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick said doing 'NFL 100' project 'made me a better coach' November 27, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien gestures at the referee during the final minutes of the third period against the Boston Bruins in NHL hockey action Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Montreal. Boston beat Montreal 8-1.
commentary
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 8-1 rout of the Canadiens November 27, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
A bunch of celebs joined David Ortiz for his annual charity golf event November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Kyrie Irving
Chad Finn: We knew Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn would take a bad turn — just not this fast November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) and guard David Kachelries (4) celebrate Bain's game winning basket against Duke in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
College Sports
'It means the world': Stephen F. Austin stuns No. 1 Duke in overtime November 27, 2019 | 3:41 AM
Boston Bruins centre Brad Marchand (63) celebrates after scoring the third goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during first period NHL hockey action Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins rout Canadiens 8-1 November 26, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Bruins
Jack Studnicka makes NHL debut against Canadiens November 26, 2019 | 11:15 PM
Danny Ainge sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and revealed his thoughts on the Celtics' issues last season and how they are moving forward as a team.
Celtics
Danny Ainge blames himself for Celtics' issues last season November 26, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Patriots
Former Patriots Richard Seymour a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame November 26, 2019 | 3:49 PM
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (95) is flanked by Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (73) catching a deflected pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for a turnover, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
NFL
NFL player's anxiety forced him from a game. 'I'm NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this,' he says. November 26, 2019 | 1:56 PM
Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 24 points on Friday.
Celtics
The Celtics are over Kyrie Irving and playing like a true contender November 26, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) talks to Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry after the Raptors defeated the 76ers 101-96 in an NBA basketball game in Toronto Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Embiid was held to zero points for the first time in his career. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
'I can't have this type of production': Joel Embiid held scoreless in loss to Raptors November 26, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Boston Celtics' Tremont Waters, front left, brings the ball upcourt against Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
In his NBA debut, Tremont Waters once again shows he can play November 26, 2019 | 9:55 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during the Patriots' divisional round playoff win over the Chargers in 2019.
Patriots
Tom Brady's response to Rob Gronkowski saying the Patriots are 'frustrated' November 26, 2019 | 9:40 AM
Closeup of an NFL American style football.
turkey bowl
Sports betting: You can now set point spreads for your Thanksgiving pickup football games November 26, 2019 | 8:52 AM
Matthew Slater of the New England Patriots pursues Dontrell Hilliard of the Cleveland Browns.
chad finn > sports q
Sports Q: Will Matthew Slater make the Pro Football Hall of Fame? November 26, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (right) celebrates intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
The torch has been passed; Stephon Gilmore is now the most important player on the Patriots November 26, 2019 | 7:04 AM
NFL
Lamar Jackson throws 5 TD passes, Ravens rout Rams 45-6 November 26, 2019 | 12:35 AM
Robert Williams III goes in for a dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter.
Celtics
Celtics hold off Kings at TD Garden 103-102 November 25, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Rob Gronkowski at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. in May.
Gronk
'They should be happy': Rob Gronkowski criticized Tom Brady's postgame demeanor November 25, 2019 | 8:41 PM
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron to sit out next two Bruins games with lower body injury November 25, 2019 | 8:13 PM
Kemba Walker stretcher
Celtics
Celtics team doctor shares an update on Kemba Walker November 25, 2019 | 7:45 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) blocks a punt by Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) in the first half of an NFL football game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick: Slater's blocked punt 'probably the difference in the game' November 25, 2019 | 7:39 PM
Red Sox
All 218 names fans suggested for the Worcester Red Sox November 25, 2019 | 7:36 PM
Patriots Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys Amari Cooper during the second quarter action at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore on stopping Amari Cooper November 25, 2019 | 7:13 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (sporting an Alabama windbreaker) talks with Alabama football coach Nick Saban at the Alabama NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
video
Watch the trailer for NFL Films' Bill Belichick-Nick Saban documentary November 25, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Stephon Gilmore intercepts a pass intended for the Cowboys' Amari Cooper during the second quarter.
Patriots on TV
Patriots-Cowboys draw huge ratings for Fox November 25, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Tom Brady warms up on the field before the game.
chad finn
Despite what the numbers say, Tom Brady’s performance was encouraging November 25, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 96-92. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Celtics
Marcus Smart say he kept the shard of glass doctors removed from his hand November 25, 2019 | 12:16 PM