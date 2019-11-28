Nick Folk reportedly undergoes appendectomy, will miss game vs. Texans

It appears the Patriots will be short one kicker on Sunday.

Nick Folk had to undergo an appendectomy on Thursday, according to CLNS Media, and will most likely miss the Week 13 game at Houston.

The NFL Network is reporting that the procedure was “minimally invasive’’ and that it’s likely Folk won’t have to miss much time, but that doesn’t do much for the Patriots this weekend: They’ll need to add a kicker to the roster sometime in the next few days.

BREAKING: More kicking issues for #Patriots as league source confirms Nick Folk had appendectomy early Thursday and will almost certainly be OUT for Sunday in Houston. Already been through Gostkowski and Nugent this season. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 28, 2019

It’s been a year of kicking struggles for the Patriots. First, Stephen Gostkowski got off to a rocky start and then went to the injured reserve with a left hip injury in early October.

Advertisement

They added veteran kicker Mike Nugent, who stuck around for the whole month of October before getting cut on the 29th.

Since then, the Patriots have stuck with Folk, who had last kicked in the NFL in 2017. In his three games in 2019, he’s 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts, and has made all three of his extra-point attempts.