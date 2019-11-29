Bill Belichick didn’t commit to bringing kicker Nick Folk back this season

Bill Belichick didn’t commit one way or the other when asked Friday if the Patriots plan on bringing kicker Nick Folk back once Folk is healthy.

“Well, right now we’re going to go down and play Houston, try to go down and beat Houston,” the head coach told reporters Friday. “That’s the intention right now. That’s our goal. So, we’ll worry about next week next week.”

The team’s kicking carousel has included Stephen Gostkowski, Mike Nugent, Folk, and now Kai Forbath, after Folk was released on Friday. Forbath joined the Patriots Friday after Folk reportedly underwent a minimally invasive appendectomy on Thursday.

Folk was 7 of 9 on field goals and three for three on extra points in three games with the Patriots. Forbath most recently played in the final three games of the 2018 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and converted 4 of 5 field goals.

“We’ll do introductions so you can get to know everybody,” Belichick said. “Yeah, we’ll see how it goes. We worked Kai out earlier this fall, I don’t know, three or four weeks ago, whenever it was.”

Belichick acknowledged it’s been challenging establishing continuity going from one kicker to the next, but he pointed out that other teams have gone through it as well. He then referenced the fact that the Patriots have dealt with similar situations at other positions, and they’ll continue to handle this one like they do any other.

“It’s not what you want, it’s not ideal, but we’ll keep going,” he said.

