Julian Edelman says DeAndre Hopkins’ praise is ‘very flattering’ ahead of Patriots-Texans game

Julian Edelman has a fan in DeAndre Hopkins.

The Texans wide receiver said last week that he studied tape of Edelman over the off-season to improve the amount yards he gains after catches.

Hopkins also added that Edelman is one of his favorite receivers in the NFL, telling ESPN’s Sarah Barshop that Edelman “always has a knack for getting the extra four or five yards.”

Edelman enjoyed the praise Hopkins gave to his play.

“I mean, it’s pretty cool. He’s a hell of a football player,” Edelman told reporters on Friday. “We’ve hung out a couple times here in the offseason. I’ve seen him around. Nothing but respect for him. He’s a cool dude, and he’s an unbelievable football player.”

Edelman didn’t stop there in praising Hopkins.

“He’s not a 99 in Madden for no reason. I was just trying to get (my rating) up on there,” Edelman said. “He’s a stud. Fortunately, I don’t play him — I play against the defensive backs and the defense, and that’s where my focus is on — but it’s very flattering.”

It looks like watching tape of Edelman has worked. Hopkins has 264 yards after catches (two less than Edelman) this season and is on pace to finish with 422 yards after catches, which would be 74 yards up from the 348 yards after catches he finished with last season.

Hopkins and Edelman are among two of the league’s top pass catchers this season. Hopkins is second in the league in receptions with 81 and Edelman is third in the league in receptions with 76.

The two will meet on Sunday night when the Patriots take on the Texans in Houston.