Patriots have overcome illness that hit locker room

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots appear to have weathered the under-the-weather storm.

There was a much healthier outlook at practice Friday as several more key players returned after battling a bug that made its way through the locker room over the last week. Nine players were officially listed as limited at practice and questionable for the Texas game, but Devin McCourty said nobody was ready to push the panic button at any point this week.

“If I’m being honest with you, I think it got a little overhyped,’’ McCourty said after Friday’s practice. “We have guys back in here. It’s back to work. Guys are out there at practice, so I think almost everyone that was sick was back out there.’’