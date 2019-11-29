Here’s what experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Texans game

"The Patriots know they have no margin for error, not with the Ravens still hot on their heels."

Bill Belichick makes a point to an official.
Bill Belichick makes a point to an official. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
8:47 AM

The record for most kickers employed in an NFL season probably isn’t a stat that is readily available, frankly because nobody has ever cared.

But now that the Patriots are on their fourth, it makes you wonder.

Kai Forbath is the latest placekicker to join New England, slated to take the duties when the Patriots face the Houston Texans on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Nick Folk, who replaced Mike Nugent, who replaced Stephen Gostkowski, underwent an appendectomy Thursday morning. Happy Thanksgiving.

We know four isn’t a record for an entire season, considering the New York Jets had four kickers pass through by the time September had even ended. But has such inconsistency ever been an issue for a 10-1 team like the Patriots?

Advertisement

There’s going to be a pivotal kicking situation coming up during the last month of the season or the playoffs, and Bill Belichick is going to have to balance the odds of an underperforming offense against Nick Folk/Kai Forbath.

Or, perhaps a fifth or sixth name by that point.

This week’s predictions

John McClain, Houston Chronicle: Patriots 23, Texans 17. “The Patriots’ are the Texans’ third — and last — game in prime time this regular season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has a 5-2 record in prime-time games, including 1-1 this season — a 30-28 loss at New Orleans and a 20-17 victory over Indianapolis.”

Joe Giglio, NJ.com: Patriots (-3.5). “The Patriots are allowing eight points per game to every team not named the Baltimore Ravens. The (Texans) are good, but they are not the Ravens.”

ESPN staff: Eight out of 10 pick the Patriots.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots 23, Texans 14. “The Patriots are struggling on offense, but you would think they would get it going at some point. Is this the game? I think it is to some degree. The highlight here, though, will be Deshaun Watson against that New England defense, which has been outstanding. Look for the Pats to slow Watson and win a tough road game.”

Advertisement

CBS Sports staff: Seven out of eight take the Pats (-3). Everybody likes the Pats straight-up.

Jimmy Kempski, Philly Voice: Patriots (-3). “The Patri*ts have struggled with quarterbacks who can do damage with their legs, but since Bill O’Brien became the Texans’ head coach, he has never beaten Bill Belichick (0-5), and I’m not sure why that should change this week.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Patriots 31, Texans 20. “The Patriots are 10-1 against the Texans since the latter team entered the league in 2002. In four meetings since 2015, Bill Belichick’s team has beaten former New England offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s team five consecutive times with an average margin of victory of more than 15 points. Although the past two games have been closer because of Deshaun Watson, he has had issues with tougher defenses. Tom Brady has a much easier matchup against a reeling secondary, and with more trust in his remixed receivers, he’ll have a vintage game.”

Advertisement

Tadd Haislop, Sporting News: Patriots 23, Texans 20. “In some seasons, a game like this might be an upset alert, as the Patriots typically suffer a few losses that make observers doubt whether they’re true Super Bowl contenders. Yet New England is 10-1 thanks to its league-best scoring defense, a unit that is capable of containing MVP-caliber quarterbacks not named Lamar Jackson. Deshaun Watson will make his share of plays as usual; just not enough of them.”

MassLive staff picks: All Pats. “With half for the Patriots battling illness, is this the time Bill O’Brien finally solves Bill Belichick?”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 21, Texans 17. “The Patriots know they have no margin for error, not with the Ravens still hot on their heels. Meanwhile, Bill O’Brien has never beaten Bill Belichick.”

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 24, Texans 13. “Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is leading one of the best pass defenses we’ve ever seen in the NFL, and Deshaun Watson is going to struggle against them.”

Advertisement

Five Thirty Eight: Patriots, 60 percent (-2.5).

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Patriots 27, Texans 24. “There were signs last Sunday, glimpsed through the sideways rain, that the Patriots‘ offense can turn a corner. Sony Michel saw more running room than he has all season because of an offensive line buoyed by the return of tackle Isaiah WynnTom Brady played well and would have finished with a better line than 17 of 37 for 190 yards and a touchdown if not for six drops on a wet day, while rookie receivers Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry are making an impact. After three nasty-weather games in the previous four, the Patriots should be thrilled to play indoors against old pal Romeo Crennel and his star-free defense. This figures to be a game in which Brady needs to score, because Deshaun Watson and the multi-dimensional Texans running attack could expose New England’s team speed in a Sunday Night classic Al Michaels has been waiting for. Look for Brady to be up to the task.”

It says here: Patriots 17, Texans 3. There’s every reason to believe this could be an upset win for the Texans, but the letter jacket chill won’t go away.

Video: Can the Patriots’ offense click in good conditions?

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien speaks with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Given the opposition, look for Sunday to be the Patriots’ best all-around win of the season November 29, 2019 | 9:42 AM
Kyrie Irving's debut against the Celtics, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, will have to wait.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving out for Friday's Celtics-Nets game November 29, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore reacts following a touchdown by his team against Mississippi State.
College Sports
Peeing dog celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl November 29, 2019 | 12:59 AM
Washington's Kai Forbath in 2014.
Patriots
Patriots sign kicker Kai Forbath November 28, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Celtics
This is who's behind those Kyrie Irving 'coward' posters November 28, 2019 | 5:29 PM
Patriots
Nick Folk reportedly undergoes appendectomy November 28, 2019 | 11:38 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Senators November 28, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Boston MA 11/25/19 Boston Celtics Kemba Walker shoots a jumper over Brooklyn Nets Jarrett Allen during fourth quarter action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Celtics
8 notes and observations from the Celtics' win over the Kyrie Irving-less Nets November 28, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Fantasy Football
A few players to help you in your fantasy league playoff push November 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin scoots through a gate in last year’s slalom at Killington, which she won.
Skiing
As usual, Mikaela Shiffrin will be favored in World Cup at Killington November 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
A Boston Celtics fan holds a sign asking about Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving takes to social media to answer critics November 27, 2019 | 11:17 PM
Drew Pomeranz
Red Sox
Padres sign former Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz November 27, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Zdeno Chara celebrates his third-period goal.
Bruins
Chara scores go-ahead goal, Bruins beat Senators November 27, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Kemba Walker (8) and Daniel Theis during the first half.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 39, Celtics beat Nets 121-110 November 27, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Charlie Coyle during an Oct. 29 game against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.
Bruins
Bruins sign Coyle, Wagner, to extensions November 27, 2019 | 8:48 PM
Patriots
Illness runs through Patriots locker room, sidelining eight at practice November 27, 2019 | 8:15 PM
Patriots corner Jonathan Jones celebrates during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.
commentary
10 underappreciated Patriots to be thankful for November 27, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien talks with the media following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Former Patriots assistant coach Bill O'Brien is still looking for his 1st win over Bill Belichick November 27, 2019 | 5:58 PM
College Sports
GoFundMe donations spike for Stephen F. Austin player after upset of Duke November 27, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Bill Belichick talking to reporters in October, 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick said doing 'NFL 100' project 'made me a better coach' November 27, 2019 | 9:38 AM
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien gestures at the referee during the final minutes of the third period against the Boston Bruins in NHL hockey action Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Montreal. Boston beat Montreal 8-1.
commentary
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 8-1 rout of the Canadiens November 27, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
A bunch of celebs joined David Ortiz for his annual charity golf event November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Kyrie Irving
Chad Finn: We knew Kyrie Irving’s time in Brooklyn would take a bad turn — just not this fast November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) and guard David Kachelries (4) celebrate Bain's game winning basket against Duke in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
College Sports
'It means the world': Stephen F. Austin stuns No. 1 Duke in overtime November 27, 2019 | 3:41 AM
Boston Bruins centre Brad Marchand (63) celebrates after scoring the third goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during first period NHL hockey action Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins rout Canadiens 8-1 November 26, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Bruins
Jack Studnicka makes NHL debut against Canadiens November 26, 2019 | 11:15 PM
Danny Ainge sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and revealed his thoughts on the Celtics' issues last season and how they are moving forward as a team.
Celtics
Danny Ainge blames himself for Celtics' issues last season November 26, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Patriots
Former Patriots Richard Seymour a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame November 26, 2019 | 3:49 PM
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones (95) is flanked by Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (73) catching a deflected pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for a turnover, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
NFL
NFL player's anxiety forced him from a game. 'I'm NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this,' he says. November 26, 2019 | 1:56 PM
Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 24 points on Friday.
Celtics
The Celtics are over Kyrie Irving and playing like a true contender November 26, 2019 | 1:30 PM