Here’s the Patriots’ Week 13 injury report

An illness bug made its way through the Patriots locker room this week to accompany several injuries, and as a result, 16 players are listed as questionable and two (Ryan Izzo and Jason McCourty) have already been ruled out ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans.

Here is the full injury report following Friday’s practice:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Ryan Izzo, Illness (Out)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness (Questionable)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee (Questionable)

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness (Questionable)

S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel (Questionable)

LB Jamie Collins, Illness (Questionable)

OL Byron Cowart, Head (Questionable)

WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion (Questionable)

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back (Questionable)

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder (Questionable)

OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness (Questionable)

CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness (Questionable)

LB Dont’a Hightower, Illness (Questionable)

CB Jason McCourty, Groin (Out)

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle (Questionable)

WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring (Questionable)

CB Joejuan Williams, Illness (Questionable)

OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness (Questionable)

