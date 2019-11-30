What you need to know about new Patriots kicker Kai Forbath

He is 32 and originally signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2011.

Kicker Kai Forbath is now a member of the Patriots.
Kicker Kai Forbath is now a member of the Patriots. –Jim Mone/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Andrew Mahoney
5:00 AM

The Patriots signed Kai Forbath to replace kicker Nick Folk, who underwent an appendectomy Thursday morning and will be unable to play Sunday night against the Texans.

Forbath will be the fourth player to kick for the Patriots this season. They already have used Stephen Gostkowski and Mike Nugent. Gostkowski had to go on injured reserve Oct. 2 with a hip injury and Nugent was replaced by Folk after four games.

Here’s what you need to know about Forbath:

■  He is 32 and originally signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He has spent seven seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Jaguars, appearing in three games last season. He is 120 of 140 (85.7 percent) on field goals and 172 of 183 (94 percent) on extra points over stints with the Redskins (2012-15), Saints (2015), Vikings (2016-17), and Jaguars (2018).

Advertisement

■  After winning the Lou Groza Award his junior year at UCLA in 2009 as the nation’s best kicker (28/31 field goals, 24/25 extra points), he suffered a groin injury in August of 2010 and was not as accurate in his senior season (13/18 field goals, 27/27 extra points); he finished as a semifinalist for the Groza Award.

■  According to the Los Angeles Times, his right cleat has to be three sizes too small to create a better kicking surface. He also surfed, played golf, and “became addicted’’ to video games through his college roommate, long snapper Christian Yount.

■  In 41 games with the Redskins, Forbath connected on 87 percent of his field goal attempts and 97.8 percent of his extra points, but Washington decided to move on from him for a kicker with a stronger leg on kickoffs, so expect punter Jake Bailey to keep handling those duties for the Patriots.

■  After appearing in 10 games with the Saints in 2015, he was told he had won the job again coming out of camp in 2016, but just two days later, on his 29th birthday, he was released in favor of rookie Will Lutz.

■  He caught on with the Vikings in 2016, appearing in seven games, and at the end of preseason in 2017, he was told on his 30th birthday that he was keeping the job, beating out rookie Marshall Koehn.

Advertisement

■  In a win over New Orleans in the NFC divisional playoff game Jan. 14, 2018, he nailed a 53-yard field goal to give Minnesota a 23-21 lead with 1:29 left. Minnesota would go on to win, 29-24.

■  The Vikings brought him back on a one-year deal in March 2018, but released him that August when they decided to go with Daniel Carson, a rookie out of Auburn.

■  He caught on with the Jaguars in 2018 and played in their final three games after Josh Lambo could not finish the season because of a groin injury. Forbath connected on 4 of 5 field goal attempts but was released in February after the team signed Lambo to an extension.

Advertisement

Video: Can the Patriots’ offense click in good conditions?

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football
Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 10.3 rebounds. and 10.4 assists over 15 games in November.
NBA
Luka Doncic averages 30-point triple-double in brilliant November November 30, 2019 | 2:45 AM
Bill Peters resigned from his post as head coach of the Flames on Friday.
NHL
Flames coach Bill Peters resigns after being accused of using racial slur November 29, 2019 | 9:32 PM
When they met last season, Tom Brady got the better of Deshaun Watson in a 27-20 Patriots win.
Patriots
Upbeat Tom Brady focuses on two big matchups: vs. Houston and Ohio State November 29, 2019 | 8:50 PM
Henrik Lundqvist watches as the puck crosses the goal-line on David Krejci's game-winner.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers November 29, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Feeling better
The Patriots have overcome illness that hit locker room November 29, 2019 | 6:35 PM
Brad Marchand (left) was pulled from the Bruins' game on Friday due to concussion protocol.
Bruins
Brad Marchand sounds off on the NHL's concussion spotters November 29, 2019 | 6:05 PM
CELTICS NOTEBOOK
Marcus Smart: Time to let the Kyrie Irving stuff go November 29, 2019 | 5:48 PM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns.
Patriots-Texans
Julian Edelman says DeAndre Hopkins' praise is 'very flattering' November 29, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving embraces ex-Celtics teammates after Friday's game November 29, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Josh Shaw was injured in the preseason and has not played in a game this season.
Gambling
Arizona Cardinals player suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games November 29, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46) celebrates his winning goal with David Pastrnak (88) and Charlie McAvoy (73) in an overtime win against the Rangers.
Bruins 3, Rangers 2 (OT)
David Krejci's overtime goal lifts Bruins over Rangers, 3-2 November 29, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Injured Gordon Hayward watches from the bench.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward said he feels 'ahead of schedule' on his return November 29, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 26, but Celtics fall to Brooklyn Nets on road November 29, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Nick Folk makes a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
Patriots
Bill Belichick didn't commit to bringing kicker Nick Folk back this season November 29, 2019 | 1:53 PM
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien speaks with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Given the opposition, look for Sunday to be the Patriots’ best all-around win of the season November 29, 2019 | 9:42 AM
Bill Belichick makes a point to an official.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Texans game November 29, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Kyrie Irving's debut against the Celtics, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, will have to wait.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving out for Friday's Celtics-Nets game November 29, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore reacts following a touchdown by his team against Mississippi State.
College Sports
Peeing dog celebration costs Ole Miss in Egg Bowl November 29, 2019 | 12:59 AM
Washington's Kai Forbath in 2014.
Patriots
Patriots sign kicker Kai Forbath November 28, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Celtics
This is who's behind those Kyrie Irving 'coward' posters November 28, 2019 | 5:29 PM
Patriots
Nick Folk reportedly undergoes appendectomy November 28, 2019 | 11:38 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Senators November 28, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Boston MA 11/25/19 Boston Celtics Kemba Walker shoots a jumper over Brooklyn Nets Jarrett Allen during fourth quarter action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Celtics
8 notes and observations from the Celtics' win over the Kyrie Irving-less Nets November 28, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Fantasy Football
A few players to help you in your fantasy league playoff push November 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin scoots through a gate in last year’s slalom at Killington, which she won.
Skiing
As usual, Mikaela Shiffrin will be favored in World Cup at Killington November 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
A Boston Celtics fan holds a sign asking about Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving takes to social media to answer critics November 27, 2019 | 11:17 PM
Drew Pomeranz
Red Sox
Padres sign former Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz November 27, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Zdeno Chara celebrates his third-period goal.
Bruins
Chara scores go-ahead goal, Bruins beat Senators November 27, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Kemba Walker (8) and Daniel Theis during the first half.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 39, Celtics beat Nets 121-110 November 27, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Charlie Coyle during an Oct. 29 game against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.
Bruins
Bruins sign Coyle, Wagner, to extensions November 27, 2019 | 8:48 PM