Antonio Brown was back on Twitter during the Patriots-Texans game

Antonio Brown tweeted five times in 15 minutes during the second half of the Patriots’ 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The tweet that generated the most buzz was a video that featured highlights from his lone game with the team earlier this season. Mariah Carey’s hit “All I want for Christmas is you” is playing in the background, and Brown added a simple Christmas tree emoji to accompany the footage.

Here are all of his tweets in order.

He started with a concise message.

Still I Rise — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

He then asked fans to help him out.

Rt to put AB in this game — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

He indicated that he’s one of a kind.

It’s only one AB — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

Brown then made his followers think.

Independence is reached when dependency is broken ! — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

Finally, he shared the video.

Plenty of reporters and other folks on Twitter reacted to the video. They had differing opinions regarding who Brown believes wants whom for Christmas.

AB has put himself under the Patriots' Christmas tree. https://t.co/7vwIa6VXdD — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 2, 2019

Antonio Brown wants the Patriots for Christmas. https://t.co/Wuea0i6xrb — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 2, 2019

All AB wants for Christmas is to be a Patriot https://t.co/ptp0opePjK — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 2, 2019