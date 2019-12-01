Patriots are missing two players against the Texans because of illness

Tight end Ryan Izzo and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor are both inactive.

New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Ryan Izzo. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP,
December 1, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots are without two players on Sunday night against the Houston Texans because of an illness that swept through the locker room this week.

Tight end Ryan Izzo and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor are both inactive because of the illness. Also inactive for New England are cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), defensive tackle Byron Cowart (head), running back Damien Harris, quarterback Cody Kessler and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham.

Inactive for Houston are outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (shoulder), defensive end Carlos Watkins (hamstring), cornerback Gareon Conley (hip), defensive end Angelo Blackson (shoulder) and wide receivers Keke Coutee and Steven Mitchell.

TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
NFL
Chiefs rout Raiders 40-9 to seize AFC West control December 1, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Four members of the Texans linebacking corps dressed as SWAT team members before their game against the Patriots on Sunday night.
Patriots
Texans linebackers dressed up as SWAT team members before facing the Patriots December 1, 2019 | 7:52 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) celebrates with tight end Vance McDonald (89) after making a touchdown catch from Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges (6) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
NFL
Backup quarterback Duck Hodges leads Steelers by Browns 20-13 December 1, 2019 | 7:07 PM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics’ rally past Knicks December 1, 2019 | 6:50 PM
NFL
Blocked field goal helps Titans topple Colts 31-17 December 1, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was the center of attention as he took the field for pre game warmups.
Live blog
Live blog: Jason McCourty, Ryan Izzo and five others are inactive on Sunday December 1, 2019 | 6:29 PM
NFL
Andy Dalton returns and leads Bengals to 22-6 win over Jets December 1, 2019 | 4:29 PM
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers in 20-17 win December 1, 2019 | 4:28 PM
college football
Boston College fires coach Steve Addazio December 1, 2019 | 4:17 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women's Slalom during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup - Killington Cup on December 01, 2019 in Killington, Vermont.
skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin secured another Vermont victory Sunday December 1, 2019 | 3:59 PM
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin learns a new way to win: without her mother as coach December 1, 2019 | 3:57 PM
college football
Rutgers hires Greg Schiano to rebuild Scarlet Knights - again December 1, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Boston College running back AJ Dillon flies past Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright during the first half Saturday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's signature, season-extending win over Pittsburgh December 1, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Media
Al Michaels, Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick huge fans of one another December 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Where is James White? December 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Kyle Van Noy did not participate in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots Week 13 injury report November 30, 2019 | 2:35 PM
This 2019 photo shows Terrelle Pryor Sr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allegheny County, Pa., District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor, a free agent, was the victim of a stabbing.
NFL
NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed in Pittsburgh November 30, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Italy's Marta Bassino competes during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vt.
Skiing
Marta Bassino leads first run of World Cup giant slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin 5th November 30, 2019 | 11:55 AM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed both games against the Celtics.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving progressing but will miss at least 1 more game November 30, 2019 | 8:38 AM
Kicker Kai Forbath is now a member of the Patriots.
Patriots
What you need to know about new Patriots kicker Kai Forbath November 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 10.3 rebounds. and 10.4 assists over 15 games in November.
NBA
Luka Doncic averages 30-point triple-double in brilliant November November 30, 2019 | 2:45 AM
Bill Peters resigned from his post as head coach of the Flames on Friday.
NHL
Flames coach Bill Peters resigns after being accused of using racial slur November 29, 2019 | 9:32 PM
When they met last season, Tom Brady got the better of Deshaun Watson in a 27-20 Patriots win.
Patriots
Upbeat Tom Brady focuses on two big matchups: vs. Houston and Ohio State November 29, 2019 | 8:50 PM
Henrik Lundqvist watches as the puck crosses the goal-line on David Krejci's game-winner.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers November 29, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Feeling better
The Patriots have overcome illness that hit locker room November 29, 2019 | 6:35 PM
Brad Marchand (left) was pulled from the Bruins' game on Friday due to concussion protocol.
Bruins
Brad Marchand sounds off on the NHL's concussion spotters November 29, 2019 | 6:05 PM
CELTICS NOTEBOOK
Marcus Smart: Time to let the Kyrie Irving stuff go November 29, 2019 | 5:48 PM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns.
Patriots-Texans
Julian Edelman says DeAndre Hopkins' praise is 'very flattering' November 29, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving embraces ex-Celtics teammates after Friday's game November 29, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Josh Shaw was injured in the preseason and has not played in a game this season.
Gambling
Arizona Cardinals player suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games November 29, 2019 | 5:06 PM