Ted Karras ruled out of game against Texans with knee injury

HOUSTON – Patriots center Ted Karras was ruled out of the team’s game against the Texans Sunday night due to a knee injury.

Karras was injured during the third quarter in Houston and limped off the field with assistance. He was evaluated in the blue tent, taken to the locker room and quickly ruled out of the game.

James Ferentz came in to replace Karras at center.

Karras was slated to be the backup center this year but was thrust into a starting role when last year’s starter David Andrews learned he would miss the season due to blood clots in his lungs.

Advertisement

Before he left the Texans game, Karras was the only member of the team to play every snap of the season on offense.