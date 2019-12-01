Texans linebackers dressed up as SWAT team members before facing the Patriots

The Texans are up to some pregame shenanigans again.

Four Texans linebackers dressed up as members of a SWAT team when they arrived at NRG Stadium before Sunday night’s game against the Patriots.

Look the part. Play the part. @HoustonTexans Linebackers a.k.a SWAT team are ready for the @Patriots pic.twitter.com/mVgofF39PX — NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 1, 2019

This isn’t the first time the Texans have dressed up before playing the Patriots in a big prime time game.

In 2012, Houston entered Gillette Stadium wearing custom lettermen jackets before facing New England on “Monday Night Football.”

The Texans lost that game, 42-12, and lost again to the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round that season.

Justin Forsett, who was a running back on the 2012 Texans, tweeted out that he hopes the pregame gimmick works out this time.

“I was part of a Texans team that wore custom letterman jackets vs the Patriots,” Forsett tweeted. “Long story short we got destroyed hope it’s different tonight lol.”

I was part of a Texans team that wore custom letterman jackets vs the Patriots. Long story short we got destroyed hope it’s different tonight lol https://t.co/EbmroK6gNg pic.twitter.com/zE6vv3LrrG — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) December 2, 2019

The Texans are 1-10 all-time against the Patriots.