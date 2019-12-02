Patriots’ comeback attempt falls short, lose to Texans 28-22

The Patriots fall to second place in the AFC after Sunday's loss.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is lifted by center Nick Martin (66) as they celebrate a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is lifted by center Nick Martin (66) as they celebrate a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) –The Associated Press
By
KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP,
12:00 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw three touchdown passes and had the first TD reception of his career, and the Houston Texans frustrated Tom Brady in a 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Texans coach and former Patriots assistant Bill O’Brien got his first win in six tries against New England coach Bill Belichick. It was Houston’s second win over the Patriots and first since Jan. 3, 2010.

Watson had 234 yards passing and threw touchdown passes of 14, 13, and 35 yards as Houston (8-4) built a 21-3 lead against New England’s vaunted defense. His TD catch came on a short flip from receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play from the 6-yard line.

Brady completed two of his three TD passes in the final 4 minutes to pull within six. A Patriots (10-2) player got a hand on Jake Bailey’s onside kick attempt with 50 seconds remaining, but the ball bounced out of bounds.

 

