Morning sports update: Here’s the latest injury report on Patriots center Ted Karras

The Patriots lost to the Texans in Houston on Sunday night, 28-22. It dropped New England to second in the current AFC playoff picture behind the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bruins defeated the Canadiens in a comeback, scoring three goals in the third period to win, 3-1.

The Celtics defeated the Knicks, 113-104. Jayson Tatum had 30 points while Jaylen Brown totaled 28.

And at Killington in Vermont on Sunday, Mikaela Shiffrin won her fourth straight World Cup slalom race at the annual event by a staggering margin of 2.29 seconds in front of a crowd of 11,000 fans.

Catch all the action again from the #fisapline World Cup in Killington, VT as @MikaelaShiffrin raced for her 4th straight Killington slalom title. Tune in now to @NBCSN!pic.twitter.com/TMao3medaO — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) December 2, 2019

The latest on Ted Karras: According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras reportedly sprained his left MCL in the loss to the Texans on Sunday. Karras is said to be undergoing an MRI on Monday.

#Patriots C Ted Karras is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain last night, source said, based on the initial tests. He’ll have an MRI today, but at first glance, the hope is that it’s something he can return from. The way he’s played, that would be big. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2019

Per Rapoport, the hope from the Patriots is that the 26-year-old can return from the injury. This could be crucial for the Patriots, who are already struggling on the offensive line. Karras has been filling in at center for regular starter David Andrews, out for the season with blood clots in his lungs.

Karras, 26, had previously been on the field for all of the Patriots’ offensive snaps in the 2019 season.

Trivia: The only other time the Patriots lost to the Texans was in January, 2010. The 34-27 loss occurred despite two touchdowns from this 33-year-old New England running back. Name that running back.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by Tom Coughlin.

Here’s a lip read of Tom Brady’s sideline pep talk. Note: strong language.

Tom Brady gives a pep talk, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/EKB3S4yHSa — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) December 2, 2019

The Colts’ mascot had an A+ reaction during yesterday’s 31-17 loss to the Titans:

somebody pls check on the colts mascot pic.twitter.com/3v3QZ7rQrr — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 1, 2019

On this day: A year ago, Liverpool forward Divock Origi scored a bizarre and improbably stoppage-time winner against rivals Everton.

#OnThisDay last year… Unbelievable scenes from Divock Origi with THAT late derby winner 😍 pic.twitter.com/Y6a5ZW7X1T — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2019

Daily highlight: David Pastrnak in full “video game” mode.

This is one was pretty special. And certainly the hands-down choice for the @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game.@pastrnak96 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/5XPtrlw5iO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 2, 2019

Trivia answer: Fred Taylor