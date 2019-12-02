Morning sports update: Here’s the latest injury report on Patriots center Ted Karras

The Patriots' center is reportedly getting an MRI on Monday.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, falls forward as New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead runs with the ball behind blocking from center Ted Karras (75) during the first half.
Ted Karras, right, blocking for Rex Burkhead earlier in the 2019 season. –AP Photo/Gail Burton
By
Boston.com Staff
11:39 AM

The Patriots lost to the Texans in Houston on Sunday night, 28-22. It dropped New England to second in the current AFC playoff picture behind the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bruins defeated the Canadiens in a comeback, scoring three goals in the third period to win, 3-1.

The Celtics defeated the Knicks, 113-104. Jayson Tatum had 30 points while Jaylen Brown totaled 28.

And at Killington in Vermont on Sunday, Mikaela Shiffrin won her fourth straight World Cup slalom race at the annual event by a staggering margin of 2.29 seconds in front of a crowd of 11,000 fans.

The latest on Ted Karras: According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras reportedly sprained his left MCL in the loss to the Texans on Sunday. Karras is said to be undergoing an MRI on Monday.

Per Rapoport, the hope from the Patriots is that the 26-year-old can return from the injury. This could be crucial for the Patriots, who are already struggling on the offensive line. Karras has been filling in at center for regular starter David Andrews, out for the season with blood clots in his lungs.

Karras, 26, had previously been on the field for all of the Patriots’ offensive snaps in the 2019 season.

Trivia: The only other time the Patriots lost to the Texans was in January, 2010. The 34-27 loss occurred despite two touchdowns from this 33-year-old New England running back. Name that running back.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted by Tom Coughlin.

Here’s a lip read of Tom Brady’s sideline pep talk. Note: strong language.

The Colts’ mascot had an A+ reaction during yesterday’s 31-17 loss to the Titans:

On this day: A year ago, Liverpool forward Divock Origi scored a bizarre and improbably stoppage-time winner against rivals Everton.

Daily highlight: David Pastrnak in full “video game” mode.

Trivia answer: Fred Taylor

