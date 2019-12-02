Patriots release kicker Kai Forbath

New week, new kicker.

The Patriots waived kicker Kai Forbath on Monday. The move comes a day after the veteran missed an extra point in a 28-22 loss to the Texans.

Forbath, a 32-year-0ld who was signed after Nick Folk underwent an emergency appendectomy, hit his only field-goal attempt (a 23-yarder), but was 1 for 2 on extra points in Sunday’s loss at Houston.

It’s unclear what New England will do now, although Folk could return, as his recovery time was expected to be minimal. Regardless of what happens, it’s another chapter in an already eventful season at the position for the Patriots — if New England does win the Super Bowl, it would be the first time in a non-strike year a team will have won a title using four kickers (Forbath, Folk, Mike Nugent and Stephen Gostkowski).

In addition, the Patriots signed defensive tackle Albert Huggins off waivers from Philadelphia.