Patriots release kicker Kai Forbath

Kai Forbath (5) walks off the field after missing an extra point Sunday against the Texans. –Jim Davis
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
December 2, 2019

New week, new kicker.

The Patriots waived kicker Kai Forbath on Monday. The move comes a day after the veteran missed an extra point in a 28-22 loss to the Texans.

Forbath, a 32-year-0ld who was signed after Nick Folk underwent an emergency appendectomy, hit his only field-goal attempt (a 23-yarder), but was 1 for 2 on extra points in Sunday’s loss at Houston.

It’s unclear what New England will do now, although Folk could return, as his recovery time was expected to be minimal. Regardless of what happens, it’s another chapter in an already eventful season at the position for the Patriots — if New England does win the Super Bowl, it would be the first time in a non-strike year a team will have won a title using four kickers (Forbath, Folk, Mike Nugent and Stephen Gostkowski).

Advertisement

In addition, the Patriots signed defensive tackle Albert Huggins off waivers from Philadelphia.

TOPICS: Patriots
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy with any phases of Sunday’s game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick after loss to Texans: We have to be better December 2, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan had harsh criticism about the New England Patriots on ESPN.
Patriots' struggles
Rex Ryan said this is the 'worst' Patriots team he has ever seen December 2, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Boston College running back Andre Williams in 2013.
College Sports
Former Boston College football players shared stories critical of Steve Addazio December 2, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox to tender a contract to Jackie Bradley Jr. December 2, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Boston MA 7/28/19 Boston Red Sox Sandy Leon throws out New York Yankees Aaron Judge dribble down the third baseline during first inning action at Fenway Park. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Sandy Leon to Indians for minor league pitcher December 2, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, falls forward as New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead runs with the ball behind blocking from center Ted Karras (75) during the first half.
Patriots
Here's the latest injury report on Patriots center Ted Karras December 2, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on wide receiver criticism, the playoff picture, and 'realistic expectations' for the Patriots December 2, 2019 | 10:44 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
What Deshaun Watson had to say after beating Tom Brady, Patriots December 2, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Bruins
NHL’s load management has top goalies like Tuukka Rask playing less December 2, 2019 | 2:12 AM
A handful of Bruins and Canadiens players scuffle at center ice during the second period of Sunday's contest.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Canadiens December 2, 2019 | 1:58 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media following their loss to the Houston Texans.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady on the Patriots' 28-22 loss to the Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:45 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media.
Bill Belichick
Here's what Bill Belichick said after the Patriots struggled against the Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:40 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kneels after a play during the second half Sunday.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' uninspiring performance against the Houston Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:16 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the second half Sunday.
Patriots
28 thoughts on the Patriots' puzzling loss to the Houston Texans December 2, 2019 | 12:37 AM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is lifted by center Nick Martin (66) as they celebrate a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Patriots' comeback attempt falls short, lose to Texans 28-22 December 2, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Antonio Brown indicated that he'd like to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
Antonio Brown was back on Twitter during the Patriots-Texans game December 1, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Patriots
Ted Karras ruled out of game against Texans with knee injury December 1, 2019 | 10:38 PM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak goes around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Sports
Bruins win 7th straight, rally to beat Canadiens 3-1 December 1, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Celtics
Injuries continue to mount for ailing Marcus Smart December 1, 2019 | 8:10 PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
NFL
Chiefs rout Raiders 40-9 to seize AFC West control December 1, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Four members of the Texans linebacking corps dressed as SWAT team members before their game against the Patriots on Sunday night.
Patriots
Texans linebackers dressed up as SWAT team members before facing the Patriots December 1, 2019 | 7:52 PM
New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Patriots are missing two players against the Texans because of illness December 1, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) celebrates with tight end Vance McDonald (89) after making a touchdown catch from Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges (6) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
NFL
Backup quarterback Duck Hodges leads Steelers by Browns 20-13 December 1, 2019 | 7:07 PM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics’ rally past Knicks December 1, 2019 | 6:50 PM
NFL
Blocked field goal helps Titans topple Colts 31-17 December 1, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Live blog
Live blog: Texans defeat the Patriots, 28-22 December 1, 2019 | 6:29 PM
NFL
Andy Dalton returns and leads Bengals to 22-6 win over Jets December 1, 2019 | 4:29 PM
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers in 20-17 win December 1, 2019 | 4:28 PM
college football
Boston College fires coach Steve Addazio December 1, 2019 | 4:17 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women's Slalom during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup - Killington Cup on December 01, 2019 in Killington, Vermont.
skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin secured another Vermont victory Sunday December 1, 2019 | 3:59 PM