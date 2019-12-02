28 thoughts on the Patriots’ puzzling loss to the Houston Texans

This was supposed to be the night their offense came to life. Instead, it looked as uninspiring and flawed as it has all season.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the second half Sunday.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the second half Sunday. –David J. Phillip/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
12:37 AM

COMMENTARY

Twenty-eight thoughts on the Patriots’ 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans…

1. I’m not interested in hearing any takes about how Tom Brady stinks or is overrated or whatever. I’m not interested in hearing from anyone who thinks his achievements place him beyond questioning after a mostly lousy performance, either. I just want more clarity on what is going on here, after the Patriots offense’s debacle of a performance against the NFL’s 20th-rated defense and 25th-rated pass defense Sunday night. The Patriots’ season hinges on that clarity.

2. Brady finished 24 of 47, moving over 50 percent passing only on the final drive, when the Patriots cut the score to six points, making the final seem tighter than it was. He was 7 of 19 in the first half, following a 17-for-37 performance in last week’s win over Dallas. He was frustrated that his receivers couldn’t get open, and he was probably frustrated that he wasn’t getting them the ball when they were.

Advertisement

3. Brady, who has been on the injury report with an elbow issue, lacked his usual zip on the ball. He also made throws in which his receivers were nowhere near where he expected them to be. The Texans doubled Julian Edelman – at 33 years old, far and away his best weapon – and paid proper attention to James White, and that left Brady to beat them with his other options. Turns out there were no options at all.

4. Some of it is on him. Of course it is. He’s 42, and sometimes he looks it. He has aged over the past year. He’s quick to abandon plays, sometimes even when he has time. He’s quick to abandon players – N’Keal Harry was invisible after a first-quarter mistake played a role in an interception. The offense is quick to abandon the run. The Patriots played like a team resigned to defeat in the second half, and Brady wore that on his face.

5. This was supposed to be the night the Patriots offense came to life. Instead, it looked as uninspiring and flawed as it has all season. The Patriots have to solve this, if they can identify the problem in the first place and recognize whether it’s reparable. Is Brady hurt? Does he still have his fastball but just can’t put any trust in the personnel? Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels must figure out what he is capable of doing, and they must figure out what the personnel surrounding him is capable of doing, and they have to do it now.

Advertisement

6. No, it’s not dire for the Patriots – they’re 10-2. But it’s not exactly trending the right way. They now trail Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in the AFC playoff race. They’ve got the Buffalo Bills (9-3) nipping at their heels in the division, with Josh Allen suddenly doing Young Steve Grogan things for the Bills. And the Patriots defense is now coming off a game in which it gave up as many passing touchdowns to Deshaun Watson and the Texans (4) as it had allowed all year.

7. Even in the fleeting moments when the Patriots appeared to have something going, it didn’t last long. On their second possession of the second half, James White picked up 32 yards on a well-executed run, Mohamed Sanu showed up to convert a third and 5 … and then it fizzled with a play that was a microcosm of the whole lousy night.

Advertisement

8. On fourth and 1 at the Houston 42, the Patriots went for it. Everyone familiar with Brady’s work figured the Patriots would run a sneak for the first down given his knack for converting them through the years. They did not sneak. Instead, Brady dropped back and threw to Sanu … who dropped it like Agholor as they say in Philly.

9. The call will be second-guessed, but the play was there, and taking a shot at a bigger play was a worthwhile dare when the Houston defense probably thought the sneak was coming. Further, the Patriots had a backup center on the field – Ted Karras had just departed with an injury, meaning James Ferentz was in. It was a decent play call. Sanu just didn’t make it work.

10. Sanu has had some moments since he came over from the Falcons, including a 10-catch game against the Ravens the last time the Patriots were on Sunday Night Football. And he’s fighting through an ankle injury. But he does make some curious decisions. It seems like his routes are often just short of the first-down marker. And there’s no way he should be returning – or more accurately, fielding – punts. He called for a fair catch at the 5 last night. Not wise.

Advertisement

11. The Patriots’ first touchdown came in the third quarter when Brady found a wide-open James White for a catch-and-run 12-yard score. White has been underutilized by the Patriots in recent weeks, perhaps in part because he’s being covered by defensive backs who don’t have to worry about Patriots wide receivers other than Edelman.

12. Even that touchdown had a bizarre punctuation mark. Trailing 28-9, the Patriots lined up to go for 2, but then took a 5-yard delay of game penalty and sent Kai Forbath out for the extra point, which he ended up hooking. Still not sure what the point of taking the penalty was when all it did was make things tougher on yet another new kicker.

13. White ended up scoring a second touchdown with 3 minutes 42 seconds left after Brady scrambled around and threw a dart – perhaps his best pass of the night – to the receiver right at the goal line. That put it at 28-15, but the 2-point conversion throw Phillip Dorsett fell incomplete, and any thoughts of one more memorable comeback at NRG Stadium were extinguished.

14. The Patriots’ first possession was both a success and a disappointment, but who knew it would be one of their best stretches of the night? They put together a 14-play, 69-yard drive, consumed 7 minutes 1 second of the clock, converted a pair of third downs (on Julian Edelman receptions, naturally) ran it well (Sony Michel picked up 33 yards on six carries), and ended up scoring first on Forbath’s 23-yard field goal.

15. That’s the successful part. The frustrating part should be obvious in that same paragraph: They ended up with just three points, a consolation prize if anything on a drive that went so well (did I mention the 17-yard Michel run?) and at one point was in great position for a touchdown, with first and goal at the Houston 7.

16. Josh McDaniels and the Patriots offense got cute, having Brady throw on second and third down. The throw on second down was a high degree of difficulty rollout and throw to the covered Jakobi Meyers just inside the goal line. The third down throw was wild high over Dorsett in the back of the end zone.

17. It ultimately ended up a small thing in the game, but it was bewildering. Big receivers Sanu and Harry were on the sidelines on the third down throw. And the Patriots had run with success on the drive, attempting just two passes in the first 11 plays. Seems like they overthought it.

18. Dorsett did appear to be open on the play, and it was odd that Cris Collinsworth didn’t acknowledge that on the NBC broadcast. It was almost like he thought Brady was throwing it away, but Brady’s reaction suggested he knew he’d missed a golden opportunity there.

19. Either way, it wasn’t his worst throw of the first quarter. That came on the next drive, when he was picked off by the Texans’ Bradley Roby, who undercut a route to Harry like he knew it was coming. Roby returned it to Patriots 6. Harry should have put up more of a fight – Roby blew through him to make the play – but the throw was not a wise one.

20. The Texans have high knucklehead quotient on that defense. Barkevious Mingo, the former Patriots special teamer who apparently is still in the league, picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Patriots’ first possession, after a seven-yard loss by Edelman on an end around. It was the biggest play he’s ever made for the Patriots that I can remember.

21. Then, after his interception, Roby ripped off his own helmet, an automatic unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that moved the ball from the Patriots’ 6 to the 21.That didn’t ultimately cost them – three plays later, Watson found Duke Johnson for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead – but it was dumb nonetheless.

22. Watching your team play against savvy, mobile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, and to a slightly lesser degree Watson, once they get rolling, has to be the most stressful thing as a sports fan. Watson was especially elusive and accurate on the Texans’ second scoring drive, an 88-yard, 13-play march that put Houston up 14-3 in the second.

23. Meanwhile, after the Patriots’ next stalled drive, Brady implored Patriots receivers to … well, I’m not sure given a lack of competent lip-reading skills, but he was quite adamant and very agitated. All of the Patriots receivers, other than perhaps Edelman, might as well have been Joey Galloway to him at that moment.

24. Edelman and White combined for 14 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns, with Edelman scoring in the final minute to pull the Patriots within a touchdown in spite of it all. But much of White’s production was in garbage time. And the Patriots’ other receivers – Meyers, Dorsett, Sanu and Harry – combined for eight catches on 19 targets for 75 yards.

25. At first I thought the Patriots should have gone for it right before the half while trailing 14-3 and facing 4thand 10 from the Houston 39. But the reality was that there were no indications that they were capable of converting a big play at that point, and it was probably best to send Jake Bailey out to pin the Texans and prevent them from one more shot at points.

26. J.J. Watt has that annoying Jeterian knack for always looking like he’s aware he’s on camera, thus making his reactions to stuff seem inauthentic. Then again, he pretty much always is on camera, even standing on the Texans sideline last night. NBC liked showing him more than CBS likes showing owners.

27. It’s not the most frustrating aspect of the loss, but it is a bummer that Patriots can’t make fun of the Texans linebackers for their little game of dress-up when they all arrived for the game dressed as [checks notes] a SWAT team. That was a very Texans thing to do – we all remember when they showed up for a matchup in Foxboro dressed in letterman jackets in 2012.

28. The way this game went, Watson could have arrived dressed as Little Bo Peep with his lineman in sheep’s clothing and we couldn’t have mocked them for it.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is lifted by center Nick Martin (66) as they celebrate a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Patriots' comeback attempt falls short, lose to Texans 28-22 December 2, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Antonio Brown indicated that he'd like to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
Antonio Brown was back on Twitter during the Patriots-Texans game December 1, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Patriots
Ted Karras ruled out of game against Texans with knee injury December 1, 2019 | 10:38 PM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak goes around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Sports
Bruins win 7th straight, rally to beat Canadiens 3-1 December 1, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Celtics
Injuries continue to mount for ailing Marcus Smart December 1, 2019 | 8:10 PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
NFL
Chiefs rout Raiders 40-9 to seize AFC West control December 1, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Four members of the Texans linebacking corps dressed as SWAT team members before their game against the Patriots on Sunday night.
Patriots
Texans linebackers dressed up as SWAT team members before facing the Patriots December 1, 2019 | 7:52 PM
New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Patriots are missing two players against the Texans because of illness December 1, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) celebrates with tight end Vance McDonald (89) after making a touchdown catch from Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges (6) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
NFL
Backup quarterback Duck Hodges leads Steelers by Browns 20-13 December 1, 2019 | 7:07 PM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics’ rally past Knicks December 1, 2019 | 6:50 PM
NFL
Blocked field goal helps Titans topple Colts 31-17 December 1, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Live blog
Live blog: Texans defeat the Patriots, 28-22 December 1, 2019 | 6:29 PM
NFL
Andy Dalton returns and leads Bengals to 22-6 win over Jets December 1, 2019 | 4:29 PM
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens edge Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers in 20-17 win December 1, 2019 | 4:28 PM
college football
Boston College fires coach Steve Addazio December 1, 2019 | 4:17 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women's Slalom during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup - Killington Cup on December 01, 2019 in Killington, Vermont.
skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin secured another Vermont victory Sunday December 1, 2019 | 3:59 PM
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin learns a new way to win: without her mother as coach December 1, 2019 | 3:57 PM
college football
Rutgers hires Greg Schiano to rebuild Scarlet Knights - again December 1, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Boston College running back AJ Dillon flies past Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright during the first half Saturday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's signature, season-extending win over Pittsburgh December 1, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Media
Al Michaels, Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick huge fans of one another December 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Where is James White? December 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Kyle Van Noy did not participate in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots Week 13 injury report November 30, 2019 | 2:35 PM
This 2019 photo shows Terrelle Pryor Sr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allegheny County, Pa., District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor, a free agent, was the victim of a stabbing.
NFL
NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed in Pittsburgh November 30, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Italy's Marta Bassino competes during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vt.
Skiing
Marta Bassino leads first run of World Cup giant slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin 5th November 30, 2019 | 11:55 AM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed both games against the Celtics.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving progressing but will miss at least 1 more game November 30, 2019 | 8:38 AM
Kicker Kai Forbath is now a member of the Patriots.
Patriots
What you need to know about new Patriots kicker Kai Forbath November 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 10.3 rebounds. and 10.4 assists over 15 games in November.
NBA
Luka Doncic averages 30-point triple-double in brilliant November November 30, 2019 | 2:45 AM
Bill Peters resigned from his post as head coach of the Flames on Friday.
NHL
Flames coach Bill Peters resigns after being accused of using racial slur November 29, 2019 | 9:32 PM
When they met last season, Tom Brady got the better of Deshaun Watson in a 27-20 Patriots win.
Patriots
Upbeat Tom Brady focuses on two big matchups: vs. Houston and Ohio State November 29, 2019 | 8:50 PM
Henrik Lundqvist watches as the puck crosses the goal-line on David Krejci's game-winner.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers November 29, 2019 | 7:40 PM