Rex Ryan said this is the ‘worst’ Patriots team he has ever seen

"I said it last year and I swear they were [the worst], then they won the Super Bowl. Right now, I'm like this is the worst Patriots team I've ever seen, part two."

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had harsh criticism about the Patriots on ESPN. –AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Boston.com Staff
What does Rex Ryan think about the Patriots? The “worst” he’s ever seen them.

While appearing on ESPN’s “The Get Up”, the former Jets and Bills coach said that he thought the Patriots looked especially bad last season, but was proven wrong when they won Super Bowl LIII. Still, he believes this year’s team is even worse.

“I said it last year and I swear they were [the worst], then they won the Super Bowl,” Ryan said. “Right now, I’m like this is the worst Patriots team I’ve ever seen, part two.”

There’s no denying that the Patriots are struggling this season offensively, and Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Texans raises questions about whether New England’s reign has come to an end. Ryan believes that what the Patriots are lacking is offensive talent, despite the presence of wide receiver Julian Edelman and running back James White. White finished the game with two touchdowns, while Edelman delivered one in the last fifty seconds of the game.

“New England doesn’t scare anybody anymore,” Ryan said definitively. “There is no talent out there. [Julian] Edelman is your best player, he’s a slot receiver, and then James White is your second best? There’s nobody else.”

“Whatever Tom Brady has left, here’s the thing: we talk about their weapons and everything else, but they can’t run the football. They don’t protect the quarterback. So, to me, you’re out there because you had the greatest of all time, the smartest quarterback that’s ever played, and the best coach so that gives them a chance. They have to play.”

He believes that what will carry the Patriots to the Super Bowl, or at least give them a chance, is their defense.

“We’re going to find out,” he said. “I think they’re really good on defense so they still have a chance.”

Only time will tell if Ryan’s statements are proven wrong yet again, but even Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady admitted similar sentiments about the defense.

“The strength of our team is our defense and special teams,” Brady said on WEEI after a 17-10 win over the Eagles. “So on offense, we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities [and] understand where our strengths lie and play to them.”

The Patriots’ next challenge is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have one of the top-ranked offenses in the NFL. While their defense will be faced with a serious threat, all eyes will be on Brady to see how the offense capitalizes on any opportunities they can get. After a loss to the Texans, Brady said that they didn’t  “deserve” to win based on how the offense played, but moving forward he’s keeping his expectations high, but realistic.

“We’re not 2-10, we’re 10-2,” he said on “WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show” on Monday. “I know there’s very high expectations, as there are for us. I think the expectations for our team often are [at] a very, very, very high level, and I understand that. At the same time, I think there’s realistic expectations with our circumstances, incorporating different elements, and players, and injuries, and we’re just trying to do the best that we can do.

“We’ve got a whole season ahead of us. We’ve got to learn from the things we did last night and try to go out there and try to get a really tough win against Kansas City and see if we can get back to winning.”

