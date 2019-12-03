The Patriots continue to draw huge television ratings

Sunday Night Football wasn’t much to see for Patriots fans, but an enormous number of viewers watched their 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans.

The NBC broadcast was the most-watched Week 13 “Sunday Night Football’ broadcast in nine years, averaging 22 million viewers. The 2010 Ravens-Steelers matchup in Week 13 drew an average of 22.5 million viewers.

Providence was the highest-rated market for the broadcast with a 34.9 rating and 54 share. Boston was second (34/56), while Houston was third (29.2/49).