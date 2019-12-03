Tom Brady quoted former president Richard Nixon on Instagram

“A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits.”

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before a game against the Houston Texans.
On Sunday night, the Patriots suffered a 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans that left many pundits wondering if New England’s season could be in trouble. 

Tom Brady took to Instagram to let everyone know that the season is far from over.

Brady promised that the Patriots will never quit, using a quote from former president Richard Nixon, who served from 1969 to 1974.

“A man is not finished when he is defeated. He is finished when he quits.”

The quote has a Massachusetts connection. Nixon’s speechwriter, Williams Safire, wrote in his book “Before the Fall” that the quote was actually written in regard to Nixon’s political opponent, Senator Ted Kennedy, in 1968 after the death of Mary Jo Kopechne. Nixon was a presidential candidate at the time.

In his Instagram post, Brady then goes on to promise that the Patriots will never quit, adding the hashtag “OnToKC.”

The Patriots have scored a total of 322 points this season, ranking sixth in the NFL.  But they’ve put up a total of 72 points in their last four games, two of which were losses to the Ravens and Texans.

“We’re not 2-10, we’re 10-2,” Brady told WEEI Monday. “I know there’s very high expectations, as there are for us. I think the expectations for our team often are [at] a very, very, very high level, and I understand that.”

This weekend, the Patriots will hope to rebound as they play host to the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
