Morning sports update: Tom Brady described the thought process behind his animated sideline speech

The Bruins are at home tonight against the Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

The Celtics are home tomorrow against the Heat at 7:30 p.m.

And the Patriots prepare to host the Chiefs this Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Seahawks had just enough to overcome the Vikings on Monday Night Football, 37-30.

Tom Brady on his sideline talk: During the Sunday loss to the Texans, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could be seen on the sideline trying to encourage the offense.

On Monday night, Brady was asked about his talk during his weekly interview on Westwood One Sports radio with Jim Gray.

“Well I do that quite a bit in practice,” Brady explained. “I know they don’t always pick it up when I do speak, but I do speak a lot in meetings and [on] the practice field, and certainly in the huddle. I’m just trying to communicate what I see. A lot of other guys are doing the same things.”

“It was a tough game night,” Brady continued. “[The Texans] came out and played really well, and they played very aggressively. When that happens, you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to try to match it. They got off to a great start, and we tried to battle back and just came up short in the end.”

Asked about how the team is reacting to the loss, Brady explained that the team needs to keep things in perspective.

“I don’t think anyone’s happy when we lose, except for the people that are rooting against us,” Brady added. “I’m sure there’s quite a few of those. We’ve lost games in the past, I’ve lost games in the past, and as much as it hurts to lose, you have to keep it in perspective and realize the place we’re at the in the season. You can’t let it discourage you from waking up the next day and working hard, and hopefully it refocuses us and makes us work even harder.

Trivia: Former linebacker and NFL analyst Bart Scott erroneously claimed on Monday the Patriots haven’t won the Super Bowl during the Bill Belichick era when the team has had to play a road playoff game. Of course, the Patriots have won road playoffs games in that time (three of them), all of which preceded Super Bowl wins. The first came in the AFC Championship Game during the 2001 season against the Steelers (the Patriots won, 24-17). Which Patriots receiver caught a touchdown pass in that game from Drew Bledsoe, who stepped in for an injured Tom Brady?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Earlier that season, he’d thrown, caught, and rushed for a touchdown all in the same game.

More from Boston.com:

Tom Brady’s Instagram quote has an interesting backstory: On Monday, Tom Brady posted an inspirational message on Instagram, adding that the Patriots “will never quit!”

“A man is not finished when he is defeated,” reads the quote Brady included. “He is finished when he quits.”

It’s from something that was once said by former U.S. President Richard Nixon. According to Nixon speechwriter Williams Safire — writing in his book, “Before the Fall,” published in 1975 — then-presidential candidate Nixon wrote down a note about Senator Ted Kennedy in 1968 following the death of Mary Jo Kopechne. It was the same quote Brady used.

Nixon, famously a strong political opponent of Kennedy (having lost a close presidential election to his brother in 1960), broke with his usual stance to give the Massachusetts senator a “pep talk” following Chappaquiddick, according to Safire’s account. This came before a press conference that included the two political rivals, from which Nixon’s note was derived.

A hot take in 2019 about…Bob Cousy?

“Quite possibly the most overrated player in the history of the sport.” @LaJethroJenkins takes a look back at the career of Bob Cousy. pic.twitter.com/BB3IQT1NxB — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 2, 2019

Gary Sheffield can still swing the bat with his trademark stance:

Sheff is 51 and still hits bombs. 👀 Via @garysheffield on Instagram pic.twitter.com/LaOu1vxw5s — MLB (@MLB) December 3, 2019

On this day: In 1988, running back Barry Sanders was awarded the Heisman Trophy. The 5-foot-8-inch Sanders produced arguably the greatest season in college football history, rushing for 2,628 yards and scoring 37 touchdowns.

Beating quarterbacks Rodney Peete of USC and Troy Aikman of UCLA, Sanders accepted his award from Tokyo, where Oklahoma State was preparing to play Texas Tech later that day in the Coca-Cola Classic (a now defunct annual game played in Japan).

Sanders woke up to accept his award at 5 a.m. local time (given the 13-hour time difference to New York City), and later rushed for 332 yards in the game, which Oklahoma State won 45-42.

Daily highlight: Giannis Antetokounmpo with the spin and dunk:

Trivia answer: David Patten