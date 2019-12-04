Bill Belichick explained why Lawrence Taylor and Ray Lewis were so special

The NFL is currently releasing its NFL 100 All-Time Team, in honor of the 100th season of the league.

Last Friday on NFL Network, the league announced the team’s linebackers, which included Hall of Famers Lawrence Taylor and Ray Lewis.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had nothing but praise for Taylor, whom he coached while on the staff of the New York Giants.

"I think I had the honor of coaching the greatest defensive football player in the history of the game." BB had plenty of praise for Lawrence Taylor on this week's #NFL100 All-Time Team reveal. pic.twitter.com/oV8TyaD7su — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 4, 2019

“He’s the greatest defensive football player in the history of the game,” said Belichick. “He helped make me a great coach, I’ll tell you that much.”

Belichick also went on to describe why he loved players like Taylor and Lewis.

“One of the two things I love about you two guys, both of you, is the pride you had in the front seven in stopping the run,” Belichick said. “That attitude is so powerful defensively to know that these guys got it.”

Belichick spent 11 years with the Giants, starting as a special teams coordinator and also serving as a linebackers coach and eventually defensive coordinator.

Taylor joined the Giants as a rookie in 1981 out of the University of North Carolina and spent 13 seasons all in New York. Over his career, Taylor went to 10 Pro Bowls, was All-Pro eight times, won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, and won two Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

Belichick left the Giants to take the head coaching job of the Cleveland Browns in 1991.

The reveal of the NFL 100 All-Time Team continues Friday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network with defensive backs and special teamers.