Patriots notebook: Josh McDaniels defends rookie receivers

Josh McDaniels (left) had a word with rookie N'Keal Harry during Sunday’s game at Houston. –jim davis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Staff Writer
5:00 AM

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is preaching patience when it comes to evaluating the performance of rookie receivers N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

“I know everybody wants everything to be a finished product — and we do, too — but at the same time, you have to understand there’s going to be a process and we’re going to stick to it,’’ McDaniels said in a conference call Tuesday morning.

As New England’s offense still seeks to find its rhythm 12 games into the season, Harry and Meyers have fast-tracked their way to prominence. The two youngsters have become important elements in the passing game, with veteran Julian Edelman battling a nagging shoulder injury and fellow receivers Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) recently limited in practice with injuries of their own.

Advertisement

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, Harry flashed his athleticism with an impressive back-shoulder grab for his first NFL touchdown. The 21-year-old first-round pick was forced to play catch-up after starting the season on injured reserve and missing the first nine games. Meyers has yet to find the end zone, though both his targets and offensive snap counts have steadily increased.

The expanded roles, however, have not come without growing pains.

In the first quarter against the Houston Texans Sunday, Tom Brady was intercepted on a pass intended for Harry. Later in the game, Brady once again appeared frustrated when a pass fell incomplete after he motioned for Meyers to run upfield.

“I don’t think there’s any shortcut to being on the same page, in terms of anticipating what the other person is thinking, feeling, and seeing,’’ McDaniels said. “A lot is made of somebody thinking one thing and somebody else thinking something else. I think there’s a lot of factors in the passing game that would determine what being on the same page really means.’’

McDaniels emphasized there’s no quick and easy way for Brady to establish chemistry with his receivers. Meyers has mentioned that earning Brady’s trust has been one of his toughest tasks so far this season. The key to building those relationships, according to McDaniels, is just to practice, practice, and practice.

Advertisement

“Every rep we take in practice, every pass we throw, every side session that we’re able to take part in, every conversation, every one-on-one drill that we do in practice, every film session that we’re in, it just continues to try and build off of the last one,’’ McDaniels said. “We know that it’s productive when we stay the course.’’

McDaniels noted that he’s pleased with the work ethic of the receiving corps, despite any on-field struggles or perceived frustration.

“I think our guys are trying really hard,’’ McDaniels said. “I have absolutely zero issue with our effort and the desire to do it right. That’s what everybody’s working toward. I love the attitude our guys are taking into each practice and each opportunity to get better.’’

Advertisement

He’s optimistic things will get better with time.

“Hopefully, our best football in every phase is in front of us,’’ McDaniels said.

Faith in Ferentz

Bill Belichick expressed the utmost confidence in third-string center James Ferentz, should he start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“James has a lot of experience, even though he doesn’t have a lot of playing time,’’ Belichick said. “He knows our offense and all the things that go with it — the line calls, the cadence, and so forth. He’s one of the hardest-working players on the team. He’s dependable. He’s tough.’’

Ferentz would be filling in for Ted Karras, who exited the game against the Texans with a knee injury. Karras was scheduled to undergo an MRI Monday and, per one report, suffered an MCL sprain that is not expected to be season-ending. Karras took over the starting job late in training camp after David Andrews was placed on injured reserve with blood clots in his lungs.

Advertisement

Belichick highlighted Ferentz’s ability to direct traffic and block, as well as his work on the scout team. He called the transition from Karras to Ferentz in practice “pretty seamless.’’

“He knows what he’s doing and we can depend on him,’’ Belichick said. “That’s a very valuable thing. You hope you don’t need it, but we do now and we’re glad we have him.’’

Kicking it around

Following the release of kicker Kai Forbath, Belichick did not indicate what the team plans to do at the position.

“We have a few days to work that out,’’ Belichick said. “We’ll look at our options and do what we feel is best for the team based on what our options are. I don’t know exactly how that’s going to go.’’

One possibility is re-signing Nick Folk, who was released last Friday after undergoing an appendectomy Thursday. Folk played three games with the Patriots, making all three of his extra-point attempts and seven of his nine field goal attempts.

Another possibility is using punter Jake Bailey as a kicker, a role he last held in high school. As a senior, Bailey made 26 of his 27 extra-point attempts and 12 of his 16 field goal attempts. Three of his field goals were from 50 or more yards.

Belichick would not say whether the team considered using Bailey as a kicker against the Texans.

“We’ve looked at a number of different options,’’ he said. “Last week was last week, this week was this week. Maybe it’ll be the same, maybe it’ll be different. Maybe some of the circumstances around that will change.

“[Folk’s appendectomy] came up pretty late in the week. This week, we have a little more time to plan and evaluate the entire situation. We’ll see what our options are and try to make the best one.’’

TOPICS: Patriots
Bill Belichick's Patriots lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday.
NFL
Here's a look at the NFL playoff picture December 4, 2019 | 4:38 AM
Patriots
Patriots’ offense has struggled, but is Tom Brady responsible? Let’s look at the Next-Gen stats December 3, 2019 | 10:35 PM
David Krejci, second from left, celebrates his 200th career goal with teammates during the third period.
Bruins
Coyle, Krejci score for Bruins in 2-0 win over Hurricanes December 3, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Jaylen Brown, Luka Doncic
Celtics
Celtics-Mavericks game on Dec. 18 to be nationally televised December 3, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston.
Red Sox Hall of the Fame
Five will be inducted in the Red Sox Hall of Fame. December 3, 2019 | 8:09 PM
Former Celtics great Kevin Garnett commented on former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving's decision to leave Boston and play for the Nets.
Celtics
Kevin Garnett was not suprised Kyrie Irving left Boston December 3, 2019 | 5:59 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
Tom Brady quoted former president Richard Nixon on Instagram December 3, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
chad finn
Checking in on the Celtics’ rookie class (yes, that includes Tacko Fall) December 3, 2019 | 11:38 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about his animated sideline speech the loss to the Texans December 3, 2019 | 10:27 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
The Patriots continue to draw huge television ratings December 3, 2019 | 8:02 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
commentary
It's time, once again, to erroneously bury the Patriots December 3, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Celtics guard Romeo Langford plays against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
chad finn > sports q
Sports Q: Which Celtics rookie will have the best career? December 3, 2019 | 6:56 AM
NFL
Seahawks take over 1st place in NFC West, beat Vikings 37-30 December 3, 2019 | 6:27 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run home run in a July game in Baltimore.
Red Sox
Red Sox tender offer to Jackie Bradley Jr. for 2020 December 2, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) is helped up by offensive lineman Joe Thuney (right) after one of the many times he was knocked to the ground by the Texans defense in the game. The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots have much to clean up with Chiefs up next December 2, 2019 | 8:31 PM
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy with any phases of Sunday’s game.
Patriots
Bill Belichick after loss to Texans: We have to be better December 2, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Patriots
Patriots release kicker Kai Forbath December 2, 2019 | 6:35 PM
Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan had harsh criticism about the New England Patriots on ESPN.
Patriots' struggles
Rex Ryan said this is the 'worst' Patriots team he has ever seen December 2, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Foxborough-10/25/19- Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, a partner in Abacus Health Products announced the company's partnership with Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and the Kraft Group at a press conference at Gillette Stadium. He points to a reporter as he makes his pitch. It is the first CBD partnership for the organization. Abacus CEO Perry Antelman also was present at the announcement. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski will not return for Patriots’ playoff run December 2, 2019 | 6:06 PM
Boston College running back Andre Williams in 2013.
College Sports
Former Boston College football players shared stories critical of Steve Addazio December 2, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Argentinian Barcelona player Lionel Messi poses with United States forward Megan Rapinoe after they received the Best FIFA Men's, Women's player award during the Best FIFA soccer awards ceremony, in Milan's La Scala theater, northern Italy, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Soccer
Lionel Messi, US captain Megan Rapinoe win Ballon d’Or awards December 2, 2019 | 5:03 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox to tender a contract to Jackie Bradley Jr. December 2, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Boston MA 7/28/19 Boston Red Sox Sandy Leon throws out New York Yankees Aaron Judge dribble down the third baseline during first inning action at Fenway Park. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Sandy Leon to Indians for minor league pitcher December 2, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, falls forward as New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead runs with the ball behind blocking from center Ted Karras (75) during the first half.
Patriots
Here's the latest injury report on Patriots center Ted Karras December 2, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on wide receiver criticism, the playoff picture, and 'realistic expectations' for the Patriots December 2, 2019 | 10:44 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
What Deshaun Watson had to say after beating Tom Brady, Patriots December 2, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Bruins
NHL’s load management has top goalies like Tuukka Rask playing less December 2, 2019 | 2:12 AM
A handful of Bruins and Canadiens players scuffle at center ice during the second period of Sunday's contest.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-1 win over the Canadiens December 2, 2019 | 1:58 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media following their loss to the Houston Texans.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady on the Patriots' 28-22 loss to the Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:45 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media.
Bill Belichick
Here's what Bill Belichick said after the Patriots struggled against the Texans December 2, 2019 | 1:40 AM