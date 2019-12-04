Morning sports update: Stephon Gilmore responded to DeAndre Hopkins’s tweet trolling the Patriots

The two rivals continued their back and forth after Sunday's game.

DeAndre Hopkins and Stephon Gilmore during Sunday's Patriots-Texans game.
DeAndre Hopkins and Stephon Gilmore during Sunday's Patriots-Texans game. –AP Photo/David J. Phillip
By
Boston.com Staff
9:52 AM

The Bruins defeated the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, 2-0. David Krejci was one of the scorers, netting the 200th goal of his NHL career.

The Celtics are at home tonight against the Heat at 7:30 p.m.

And the Patriots prepare to play the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

In player transaction news, Toronto FC selected Revolution forward Juan Agudelo in State 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins traded tweets: One of the many fascinating subplots of the Patriots-Texans game on Sunday was the chance to see two of football’s elite talents, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, face each other.

Gilmore is regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, while Hopkins is in a top category of wide receivers. Hopkins caught five passes for 68 yards in the game, but couldn’t get into the end zone. Yet in the end, it was the Texans that emerged victorious on the night, 28-22.

On Tuesday, Hopkins tweeted out an apparent shot at Gilmore and the Patriots’ secondary, claiming that he drew double coverage:

Gilmore responded later in the evening, claiming that Hopkins had barely been doubled in the entire game:

According to NESN Patriots reporter Zach Cox, Gilmore was correct in his assessment. However, as Cox pointed out, both of the plays in which the Patriots defense double covered Hopkins resulted in touchdowns for Houston.

Trivia: What future Patriots assistant (2000-2013) did Bill Belichick coach during his time as Giants defensive coordinator?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a linebacker drafted out of Ohio State.

Bill Belichick clearly enjoyed the Lawrence Taylor portion of the NFL 100 All-Time Team:

This seems like an award that only Gustavo Bou can win:

The Onion’s take on Antonio Brown:

On this day: In 1970, the Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-107. The loss sent Cleveland to an abysmal 1-27 start to the season (described by Boston Globe writer Bob Ryan as “the NBA’s saddest franchise”), while Boston improved to 16-10. John Havlicek led the Celtics with 39 points.

And in 2001, Arsenal forward Dennis Bergkamp created one of the best assists of his esteemed career against Juventus:

Daily highlight: Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus scored a spectacular curling goal against Burnley on Tuesday in a 4-1 win.

Trivia answer: Pepper Johnson

