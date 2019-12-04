Morning sports update: Stephon Gilmore responded to DeAndre Hopkins’s tweet trolling the Patriots
The two rivals continued their back and forth after Sunday's game.
The Bruins defeated the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, 2-0. David Krejci was one of the scorers, netting the 200th goal of his NHL career.
The Celtics are at home tonight against the Heat at 7:30 p.m.
And the Patriots prepare to play the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
In player transaction news, Toronto FC selected Revolution forward Juan Agudelo in State 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft on Tuesday.
Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins traded tweets: One of the many fascinating subplots of the Patriots-Texans game on Sunday was the chance to see two of football’s elite talents, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, face each other.
Gilmore is regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, while Hopkins is in a top category of wide receivers. Hopkins caught five passes for 68 yards in the game, but couldn’t get into the end zone. Yet in the end, it was the Texans that emerged victorious on the night, 28-22.
On Tuesday, Hopkins tweeted out an apparent shot at Gilmore and the Patriots’ secondary, claiming that he drew double coverage:
..🗣”when you see 10 double him” pic.twitter.com/R7hme5pXP5
— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 3, 2019
Gilmore responded later in the evening, claiming that Hopkins had barely been doubled in the entire game:
Bro was doubled on only 2 snaps all game and wants to be loud lol
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) December 3, 2019
According to NESN Patriots reporter Zach Cox, Gilmore was correct in his assessment. However, as Cox pointed out, both of the plays in which the Patriots defense double covered Hopkins resulted in touchdowns for Houston.
Trivia: What future Patriots assistant (2000-2013) did Bill Belichick coach during his time as Giants defensive coordinator?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: He was a linebacker drafted out of Ohio State.
Bill Belichick clearly enjoyed the Lawrence Taylor portion of the NFL 100 All-Time Team:
"I think I had the honor of coaching the greatest defensive football player in the history of the game."
BB had plenty of praise for Lawrence Taylor on this week's #NFL100 All-Time Team reveal. pic.twitter.com/oV8TyaD7su
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 4, 2019
This seems like an award that only Gustavo Bou can win:
#NERevs Goal of the Year voting has kicked off! We'll start with the "Worldie" group of 4️⃣ goals, with one winner moving on to the next round.
VOTE: https://t.co/gPmmxH8G0W pic.twitter.com/OktyuxeCCo
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) December 4, 2019
The Onion’s take on Antonio Brown:
Antonio Brown Proves He’s Changed Man By Breaking Into Robert Kraft’s House In Middle Of Night To Apologize https://t.co/wZGoZaWKam pic.twitter.com/wJOtJoqqY2
— The Onion (@TheOnion) December 3, 2019
On this day: In 1970, the Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-107. The loss sent Cleveland to an abysmal 1-27 start to the season (described by Boston Globe writer Bob Ryan as “the NBA’s saddest franchise”), while Boston improved to 16-10. John Havlicek led the Celtics with 39 points.
And in 2001, Arsenal forward Dennis Bergkamp created one of the best assists of his esteemed career against Juventus:
On this day in 2001, a memorable Highbury night and one of my favourite Dennis Bergkamp moments 🐐 pic.twitter.com/okXiFb9smb
— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 4, 2019
Daily highlight: Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus scored a spectacular curling goal against Burnley on Tuesday in a 4-1 win.
Another look at @gabrieljesus33's stunner of a goal today 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zcSBZFEhS7
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 3, 2019
Trivia answer: Pepper Johnson
