‘I’m really happy to be here’: How Josh Gordon is doing with the Seahawks

After joining the Seahawks in November, Gordon is adjusting to his new team.

Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon during a Nov. 24 game against the Eagles.
Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon during a Nov. 24 game against the Eagles. –AP Photo/Matt Rourke
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
6:47 PM

“I’m really happy to be here.”

That’s how Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon feels about his new team since being released by the Patriots in November. After being claimed off waivers, he’s had to adjust to a new offensive system and playing alongside Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The move is yet another stop on Gordon’s journey of football, recovery, and starting anew.

During his five year run with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon solidified himself as one of the top receivers in the NFL. In 2013, he earned All-Pro honors and had a single-season franchise record of 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. However, his addiction got the best of him throughout his time with the Browns: he was suspended for two games in 2013, for eleven games in 2014, and indefinitely in 2015 for substance abuse. After being traded to the Patriots in 2018, he was faced with another indefinite suspension from the NFL and took a lengthy period of time off to focus on his health. He was then reinstated by the league in August, and despite the setbacks, he finished his two-year stint in New England with 60 receiving catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. After being placed on IR for a knee injury this season, he was released.

Advertisement

According to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, he was released after his health improved.

“We released him because he was healthy,” Belichick said in a press conference on Nov.1. “He passed his physical.”

Now in Seattle, here is how Gordon is doing with his new team.

In his debut game against the 49ers, he made “huge catches”:

Gordon finished with two catches for 27 yards in a 27-24 overtime win over the 49ers. With 3:12 left in the game, he caught a 13-yard reception on a 3rd-and-6, which led to a field goal that gave the Seahawks a 24-21 lead. In overtime, his 14-yard catch went for a first down. Those vital plays earned him praise from his new quarterback.

“Josh Gordon has been a great addition to our team,” Wilson said after the game. “We have a lot of great receivers and a lot of guys who can catch the football and make plays. He made some huge, huge catches today on third downs. He had the one slant to the right and I think another on the left. Just some of the plays he was making with confidence on big third downs to continue drives. He was great. He had a great week. It’s great to have him on our football team.”

Advertisement

He dedicated the win to his brother

Against Philadelphia and Minnesota, he had two catches for 20 yards:

With only three games under his belt, Gordon is coming into a strong Seahawks offense that is currently ranked third in the NFL. In wins against Philadelphia and Minnesota, he finished each game with two catches for 10 yards, and with more snaps and offensive opportunities it’s likely that his performance will improve throughout the season.

He always wanted to play in Seattle with Wilson:

While Gordon felt “comfortable” in New England and playing with quarterback Tom Brady, he always had his eyes on playing in Seattle with Wilson one day.

Advertisement

“Actually, yes for a long time,” he told reporters early last month. “Me and [Wilson] have been talking about it for a long time, for a while behind the scenes, how nice it would be.”

“I admire his game,” Gordon said of Wilson. “I think maybe he respected mine mutually. I love the way he plays, it’s as simple as that. He’s a great ball player, he can make it happen from pretty much anywhere. . . . I guess we kind of just kept tabs on each other from time to time, and mutually admired each other’s game and saying, ‘What’s up?’ That’s about it. We always talked football, and I think we built some type of relationship prior to me getting here. It’s pretty nice to have that.”

He’s enjoying the team so far.

“A great environment, a great football team, and organization,” he said. “I’m really happy to be here.”

Advertisement

He feels like he’s “trending upwards in quarterbacks”: 

As he’s moved from team to team, Gordon said the caliber-of quarterbacks has gotten better and better.

“Seems like in this part of my career, I’m trending upwards in quarterbacks,” he said about Wilson to host John Clayton on KIRO-AM, ESPN Seattle.

While some took his comment as a “jab” at Brady, it was known that Gordon had a close relationship with his former quarterback. He said understands the “business” of the NFL and the Patriots’ choice to release him.

“We all know it’s a business,” he said. “Your time can be short-lived anywhere. You never know what could happen day to day in the NFL. But that was the decision they made and I’m glad to be here now.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Josh Gordon
Newly hired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom at a press conference in the State Street Pavillion Club at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
All of the moves Chaim Bloom has made with the Red Sox December 5, 2019 | 4:53 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
commentary
6 reasons for the Patriots to feel optimistic against the Chiefs December 5, 2019 | 4:33 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 03: Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the second period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on December 03, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
Anders Bjork explains what it means to earn his time in Boston December 5, 2019 | 12:47 PM
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Patriots
4 expert takeaways on the Patriots' offensive struggles December 5, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Boston, MA - 12/04/2019 - (3rd quarter) A three pointer from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) added up to a 66-52 lead over the Miami Heat during the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 05Celtics-Heat, LOID: 9.0.1540265395.
Celtics
7 notes and observations from the Celtics' win over the Heat December 5, 2019 | 11:26 AM
Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett makes a catch as Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson defends.
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett explained how he responds to Tom Brady's style of communication December 5, 2019 | 9:43 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (sporting an Alabama windbreaker) talks with Alabama football coach Nick Saban at the Alabama NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Patriots
What an NFL Films director learned from working with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban December 5, 2019 | 9:37 AM
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion
Patriots
How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen balance work and marriage December 5, 2019 | 5:20 AM
Jaylen Brown celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 31 points in Celtics’ 112-93 victory over Heat December 4, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Red Sox
Pitching analytics guru Brian Bannister is leaving the Red Sox December 4, 2019 | 10:00 PM
David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring a goal against the Canadiens on Dec. 1.
Bruins
David Pastrnak continues to dominate this season December 4, 2019 | 7:12 PM
Celtics
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra misses game vs. Celtics for birth of son December 4, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media.
Patriots
Second down a focal point as Patriots prepare for Chiefs December 4, 2019 | 6:03 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) is shown before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Chicago. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was kept out of practice Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, with a high right ankle sprain, and coach Pat Shurmur says Eli Manning “very likely” will start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Shurmur adds that Manning could very well be the starter for the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
NFL
Eli Manning likely to start for the Giants on Monday December 4, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics haven’t lost at TD Garden yet this season.
really.
No Boston pro team has lost at home so far this season December 4, 2019 | 3:34 PM
Bill Belichick, Lawrence Taylor, and Ray Lewis all on NFL Network
Patriots
Bill Belichick explained why Lawrence Taylor and Ray Lewis were so special December 4, 2019 | 10:26 AM
DeAndre Hopkins and Stephon Gilmore during Sunday's Patriots-Texans game.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore responded to DeAndre Hopkins's tweet trolling the Patriots December 4, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Derryck Thornton is hoping to help the Eagles get back on track.
college basketball
Here's what's ailing BC basketball, and how the Eagles can fix it December 4, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Jaroslav Halak appeared in his 500th career NHL game on Tuesday night.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-0 win over the Hurricanes December 4, 2019 | 7:26 AM
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Josh McDaniels defends rookie receivers December 4, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick's Patriots lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday.
NFL
Here's a look at the NFL playoff picture December 4, 2019 | 4:38 AM
Patriots
Patriots’ offense has struggled, but is Tom Brady responsible? Let’s look at the Next-Gen stats December 3, 2019 | 10:35 PM
David Krejci, second from left, celebrates his 200th career goal with teammates during the third period.
Bruins
Coyle, Krejci score for Bruins in 2-0 win over Hurricanes December 3, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Jaylen Brown, Luka Doncic
Celtics
Celtics-Mavericks game on Dec. 18 to be nationally televised December 3, 2019 | 9:06 PM
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston.
Red Sox Hall of the Fame
5 will be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame December 3, 2019 | 8:09 PM
Former Celtics great Kevin Garnett commented on former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving's decision to leave Boston and play for the Nets.
Celtics
Kevin Garnett was not suprised Kyrie Irving left Boston December 3, 2019 | 5:59 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
Tom Brady quoted former president Richard Nixon on Instagram December 3, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Boston Celtics' Carsen Edwards (4) reacts after making a three point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Cleveland. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 118-95. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
chad finn
Checking in on the Celtics’ rookie class (yes, that includes Tacko Fall) December 3, 2019 | 11:38 AM
Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter Sunday.
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about his animated sideline speech the loss to the Texans December 3, 2019 | 10:27 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Patriots
The Patriots continue to draw huge television ratings December 3, 2019 | 8:02 AM