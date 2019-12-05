What Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes had to say ahead of rematch vs. Patriots

“I think they know us and we know them."

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Andy Reid. –Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DAVE SKRETTA
AP,
December 5, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have been dominant against the AFC West since Andy Reid’s arrival in 2013, winning so often against their most frequent opponents that it’s little surprise they’re close to wrapping up a third straight division title.

The Chiefs should be just about as familiar with the New England Patriots by now.

Their record against them isn’t nearly as good.

In fact, the reigning Super Bowl champions have become the nemesis of the Chiefs and Reid. New England has knocked Kansas City from the playoffs twice in the past four seasons, including an overtime defeat in January’s AFC title game, and beat Reid’s best Eagles team in the Super Bowl after the 2004 season.

Advertisement

“I think they know us and we know them. You get in and you battle,” Reid said. “We’ve played them quite a few times here over the last few years. It just comes down to execution on both sides of the ball and on special teams. Playing good, solid football. Make sure we take care of our business.”

The Chiefs and Patriots are only assured of playing each other when the AFC West matches up with the AFC East every three years. But their number of meetings has gone up considerably in recent seasons, coinciding with the rise of the Chiefs and the continued excellence that Bill Belichick and Co. have established in New England.

The teams played 11 times over a 30-year span from 1981-2011. They’ll be playing for the sixth time in five years when they meet in a potential playoff preview Sunday in Foxborough.

“I’m sure he would tell you the same thing,” Reid said of Belichick, one of his longest-standing friends in the business, “you enjoy the challenge every week in this thing. That’s what we do. There is nobody better than he is. But he would also probably tell you, like I would, that he and I aren’t playing. Our guys are playing. So we have to get them prepared.”

Advertisement

There’s truth in that sentiment. But it’s also a convenient way for Reid to gloss over his rather shoddy record against Belichick: He’s won twice in nine meetings, and is 0-3 in the playoffs.

None was more frustrating than when Reid was with Philadelphia. The Patriots and Eagles were tied 14-all after the third quarter in Jacksonville, just 15 good minutes away from a Super Bowl championship, only for New England to score the next 10 points and hang on for a 24-21 victory.

The second-most frustrating may have been this past January.

After rolling to home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the Chiefs welcomed the Patriots to Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC title game. They fell behind 14-0 at halftime but made a series of crucial adjustments and took a 28-24 lead with just over 2 minutes left in regulation.

Advertisement

New England answered with a go-ahead touchdown from Rex Burkhead in the final minute, and the Chiefs forced overtime when Harrison Butker drilled a 39-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

The Chiefs had the momentum up until the moment they lost the coin toss.

The Patriots fielded the opening kickoff of overtime and methodically marched downfield against the Chiefs’ lackluster defense. It took them 13 plays, nearly 5 minutes and the help of a crucial penalty on then-Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford before Burkhead plunged in for the winning touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense never got an opportunity with the ball.

“Obviously when you lose to a team,” the MVP quarterback said, “you’ll want to beat them the next time you play. I remember being on the sideline and having full confidence the defense was going to make the stop and they got really close on several times that drive.

Advertisement

“You never have that defeated feeling,” Mahomes added, “until after the game is over.”

Reid and Mahomes both made it clear this week that despite the familiarity the Chiefs and Patriots have established over the years, they expect to see something different on Sunday. The Patriots are the best in the league at throwing change-ups, and Mahomes acknowledged they’re “going to have stuff that we didn’t necessarily prepare for. They’re going to do stuff they haven’t done in two or three years.”

Then again, Belichick expressed similar sentiments about the Chiefs this week.

“Just watch them play. I mean, they roll up and down the field against everybody,” he said. “Andy’s a game-plan coach. He’s not going to do the same thing every day, every week. He’s not going to keep running the same plays over and over. That’s not what they do. They attack defenses, and each week is a little bit based on how he matches up against those teams and what they do.”

NOTES: The Chiefs placed RB Darrel Williams (hamstring) on injured reserve, elevated DE Alex Brown from the practice squad and signed WR Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad. … CBs Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and RB Damien Williams (ribs) did not practice Thursday. DE Frank Clark also was out with an illness after a shoulder injury limited him Wednesday.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Playoffs
Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter celebrates his goal in the first period.
Bruins
Despite comeback, Bruins fall to Blackhawks 4-3 in OT December 5, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Patriots
Patriots will wear their hearts on their feet Sunday December 5, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Patriots notebook
After getting blocked, Patriots still without a kicker December 5, 2019 | 8:00 PM
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sidelines before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. unclear on his future with Browns December 5, 2019 | 7:45 PM
Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon during a Nov. 24 game against the Eagles.
Josh Gordon
How Josh Gordon is doing with the Seahawks December 5, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady limited at Thursday practice with toe, elbow issues December 5, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Newly hired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom at a press conference in the State Street Pavillion Club at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
All of the moves Chaim Bloom has made with the Red Sox December 5, 2019 | 4:53 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
commentary
6 reasons for the Patriots to feel optimistic against the Chiefs December 5, 2019 | 4:33 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 03: Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the second period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on December 03, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
Anders Bjork explains what it means to earn his time in Boston December 5, 2019 | 12:47 PM
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Patriots
4 expert takeaways on the Patriots' offensive struggles December 5, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Boston, MA - 12/04/2019 - (3rd quarter) A three pointer from Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) added up to a 66-52 lead over the Miami Heat during the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 05Celtics-Heat, LOID: 9.0.1540265395.
Celtics
7 notes and observations from the Celtics' win over the Heat December 5, 2019 | 11:26 AM
Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett makes a catch as Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson defends.
Patriots
Phillip Dorsett explained how he responds to Tom Brady's style of communication December 5, 2019 | 9:43 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (sporting an Alabama windbreaker) talks with Alabama football coach Nick Saban at the Alabama NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Patriots
What an NFL Films director learned from working with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban December 5, 2019 | 9:37 AM
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. The Gala's 2019 theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion
Patriots
How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen balance work and marriage December 5, 2019 | 5:20 AM
Jaylen Brown celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 31 points in Celtics’ 112-93 victory over Heat December 4, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Red Sox
Pitching analytics guru Brian Bannister is leaving the Red Sox December 4, 2019 | 10:00 PM
David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring a goal against the Canadiens on Dec. 1.
Bruins
David Pastrnak continues to dominate this season December 4, 2019 | 7:12 PM
Celtics
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra misses game vs. Celtics for birth of son December 4, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media.
Patriots
Second down a focal point as Patriots prepare for Chiefs December 4, 2019 | 6:03 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) is shown before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Chicago. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was kept out of practice Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, with a high right ankle sprain, and coach Pat Shurmur says Eli Manning “very likely” will start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Shurmur adds that Manning could very well be the starter for the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
NFL
Eli Manning likely to start for the Giants on Monday December 4, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics haven’t lost at TD Garden yet this season.
really.
No Boston pro team has lost at home so far this season December 4, 2019 | 3:34 PM
Bill Belichick, Lawrence Taylor, and Ray Lewis all on NFL Network
Patriots
Bill Belichick explained why Lawrence Taylor and Ray Lewis were so special December 4, 2019 | 10:26 AM
DeAndre Hopkins and Stephon Gilmore during Sunday's Patriots-Texans game.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore responded to DeAndre Hopkins's tweet trolling the Patriots December 4, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Derryck Thornton is hoping to help the Eagles get back on track.
college basketball
Here's what's ailing BC basketball, and how the Eagles can fix it December 4, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Jaroslav Halak appeared in his 500th career NHL game on Tuesday night.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-0 win over the Hurricanes December 4, 2019 | 7:26 AM
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Josh McDaniels defends rookie receivers December 4, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick's Patriots lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday.
NFL
Here's a look at the NFL playoff picture December 4, 2019 | 4:38 AM
Patriots
Patriots’ offense has struggled, but is Tom Brady responsible? Let’s look at the Next-Gen stats December 3, 2019 | 10:35 PM
David Krejci, second from left, celebrates his 200th career goal with teammates during the third period.
Bruins
Coyle, Krejci score for Bruins in 2-0 win over Hurricanes December 3, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Jaylen Brown, Luka Doncic
Celtics
Celtics-Mavericks game on Dec. 18 to be nationally televised December 3, 2019 | 9:06 PM