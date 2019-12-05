After getting blocked, Patriots still without a kicker

FOXBOROUGH — With two days until kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots still don’t have a kicker.

The Patriots cut kicker Kai Forbath on Monday. The assumption was they would simply re-sign Nick Folk, who had an appendectomy last week. Instead, the Patriots attempted to claim Chase McLaughlin off waivers.

That plan was foiled by the Indianapolis Colts, who were ahead of New England in the waiver order and were able to add McLaughlin, 23, who was cut by the 49ers Wednesday. The Colts still have the struggling Adam Vinatieri, who appeared on the team’s injury report with a knee issue.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t meet with reporters Thursday, but at the start of the week, he said he hoped to have the situation resolved in a matter of days.

“We have a few days to work that out,’’ Belichick said Monday of the kicking situation. “So, we’ll look at our options and try to do what we feel like is best for the team based on what our options are. So, I don’t know exactly how that’s going to go, but we’ll see.”